On the road to accomplish your dream, you’re going to have plenty of opportunities to give up.

You may have to try many times, but when the going gets tough, that’s when you need to find determination and perseverance.

Accomplishing dreams requires great strength. If you haven’t been toughened up by life already, pursuing a dream will do the trick.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

