Over the last several weeks, I’ve discussed five traits you need to develop to accomplish your dream. Today, I will write about the sixth most crucial quality. None of these necessarily have to be in a particular order. Everybody’s dream is different, and so is how you will accomplish it. Desire, faith, specialized knowledge, imagination, and organized planning are a requirement in whatever order. The sixth is decision.

I have read that a lack of decision is one of the most significant factors that lead to failure in accomplishing dreams. The opposite of decision is procrastination. I’ve written about procrastination before; we’ve all done it. It’s a dream killer. With so many distractions at our fingertips, putting off your dream day after day is easy until you lose all motivation and eventually convince yourself it wasn’t meant to be. Some say procrastination is the number one reason people fail to accomplish what they want.

There is much written about successful people. If you read about them, you’ll notice at least one similarity: once they’ve considered all the relevant information, they make a decision quickly, and they’re slow to change their mind. On the other end of the spectrum, people who fail are often prolonged to make decisions and change their minds frequently.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

