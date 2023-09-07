The adage “No one is an island” reminds us that we are social creatures, usually with the need to collaborate and thrive in community. We often lean on others for emotional, physical, or logistical support to achieve anything significant.

Sometimes, this help is minimal: a kind word, a small favor, or a pat on the back. At other times, achieving our goals demands a collective effort, like assembling a team of experts for a business venture or a passion project.

But here’s the thing: While walking your path in life, especially when chasing a dream, you may often feel like you’re on a solitary journey, and that’s because, in many ways, you are.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

