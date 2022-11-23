There’s no sugarcoating the disappointing results of the midterm elections.

Even with one of the worst-performing presidents in modern times, Joe Biden, and even with two out of three voters saying the country is headed in the wrong direction, Republicans couldn’t make the sale to independent voters.

But the overall dismal number of House seats captured by Republicans wasn’t as bad as the overall national vote count. Out of roughly 100 million ballots cast for House races, the Republicans won 51%, and the Democrats won 47%. Overall, more than 4 million more voters chose a Republican for Congress over a Democrat.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

