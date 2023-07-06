Word out of the White House is that President Joe Biden wants to tout his economic successes. He’s even embracing the slogan “Bidenomics” — which most people think is a term of as a term of derision and policy flops.

On the one hand, the unemployment rate is low and millions of jobs have been created over the past two years. Reality check: Virtually all of these jobs are simply the recovery of jobs that already existed in the Trump years but were lost during the COVID lockdowns — mostly in blue states. In fact, there are still five states where job totals are lower today than before the pandemic hit. That’s some recovery.

If the economy is so strong, why aren’t Americans feeling the love? Tracking polls still show two-thirds of Americans believing the country/economy are headed in “the wrong direction.” Something just doesn’t feel right. Here are some reasons why:

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

