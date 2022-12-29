We are days away from 2023. Are you excited about the year ahead? I am enthusiastic about what 2023 holds. I have goals and New Year’s resolutions I’d like to accomplish; figuring out what is achievable takes time and effort.

Sometimes giving yourself an honest assessment of your resolutions is a challenging task. My father always told me, “Toby, you can do anything you want in this world as long as you don’t hurt other people in the process.” Humans can and do transcend all types of limitations.

We admire and respect those who seem to transcend every limitation effortlessly and easily, achieving the highest and loftiest goals; of course, what may be high and lofty for one person is less lofty for another. That’s because each of us has our own set of limitations and while we can overcome many limitations, overcoming them all is unlikely.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

