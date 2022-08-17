The Biden administration has a lot of nerve proposing to double the budget of the Internal Revenue Service and add 87,000 employees.

This plan is set to become law as part of the soon-to-be-enacted Inflation Reduction Act. And it comes around the same time as the outrageous FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla. The Biden administration has converted the FBI and the Justice Department into functionaries of the Democratic Party’s character assassination campaign. Think they will do the same with a Yankee Stadium full of new IRS auditors? They will be on search-and-destroy missions.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (Md.-D) patronizingly dismisses any concerns about taxpayer abuses by saying, “If you’re not cheating on your taxes, you have nothing to worry about.”

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

