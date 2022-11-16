The one promise that President Joe Biden has faithfully kept is his pledge to “close down” fossil fuels. We get two-thirds of our energy in America from fossil fuels, and almost one-third of our power comes from coal. That’s quadruple the amount of energy we get from wind and solar, which are niche forms of energy.

But Biden doesn’t see it that way. He recently reiterated his pledge to end coal production altogether.

“No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it,” Biden said on Nov. 4 while in California. “We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

