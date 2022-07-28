Daily Journal Editorial Board

Simply put, the Merchant Street MusicFest held each late summer at the Harold & Jean Minor Minor Festival Square in downtown Kankakee has been a huge success.

What began as a one-day music concert back in 2005 has grown into a two-day extravaganza with more than 30 bands sharing three separate stages with the Kankakee train depot and downtown skyline as backdrops. What a way for our diverse community, that too many times is portrayed negatively, to celebrate its deep music heritage.

