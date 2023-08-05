There’s not another single event in Kankakee like the Merchant Street MusicFest that brings the community together. The three major sponsors of the event — the city of Kankakee, the Kankakee Public Library and the Kankakee Development Corporation — should stand up and take a bow for the continued success of the MSMF.

The MSMF has grown exponentially since it began in 2005 as a small “celebration of art and culture” and has attracted crowds of 5,000 to 10,000 people and more over the years. The festival has remained a relatively affordable event for greater Kankakee with plenty of music, food, art and camaraderie. The diverse crowd in attendance this past weekend is emblematic of our fair city.

It has booked national acts for the past 10 to 15 years among some quality local and regional musical acts. Just about every genre of music — rock, jazz, blues, hip-hop and alternative — was represented at this year’s fest

