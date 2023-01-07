Daily Journal Editorial Board

Undeniably, there’s a need for an increase in mental health services in Kankakee County. Several mental health advocates are doing something about it, but, like anything that’s good for a community, it can come at a cost.

A coalition of community health care advocates, spearheaded by Debra Baron, is asking for a .25% sales tax for the county that would generate an estimated $3 million annually to address mental health in Kankakee County. If the Kankakee County Board OKs the coalition’s request at its meeting on Tuesday, the referendum would be placed on the ballot in the April 4 consolidated election.

Recommended for you