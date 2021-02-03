You might not see Donald Green around here any more, but all you have to do is take a look around to see the lasting mark he left on his beloved Kankakee and the surrounding area.
Green, who died Sunday at age 78, spent four pivotal terms as the Kankakee mayor, taking office in 1993 and remaining there until 2009. What transpired during that period was summed up best by Dennis Baron, a former city alderman and Green colleague.
“It was 16 really productive and creative years,” Baron said. “He’s the person who shaped where we are. When he came in, economic times were tough. Crime was tough. Thank God he stepped in.”
Indeed, creativity was a key component of Green’s approach. He became mayor at a time where the towns of the region preferred to avoid collaboration with each other, and Kankakee was essentially no different than its neighbors.
But Green broke the ice by organizing weekly public safety meetings among local police chiefs. Those meetings still take place. He also was instrumental in establishing region wide public transportation and wastewater treatment systems.
“He knew we couldn’t operate as separate entities,’’ said Chris Bohlen, the city’s corporate counsel during Green’s tenure. “He wanted everyone at the table.’’
But Green’s call for cooperation didn’t come at the expense of Kankakee, the place he called home his whole life.
At the turn of the current century, almost all new commercial development in the area took place in Bradley as the city’s distinction of being the region’s retail hub faded. But Green’s administration focused on developing the city’s south side, and the efforts led to the emergence of the Super Walmart and Hilton Garden Inn & Suites now located there.
“He truly loved Kankakee and, more importantly, the people of Kankakee. He did his very best to make sure everything he did was to improve the city and the condition its people lived in,” Bohlen recalled.
Green will be truly missed. But you can’t miss the improvements he brought. They’re impossible not to notice, and they will remain for a long time.
