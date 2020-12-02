Hope and optimism are starting to brew for those looking to kick off the winter sports season again, as the Illinois High School Association will hold its next meeting today on the status of the season. But that optimism likely once again will be met with disappointment.
The IHSA shelved plans for the season and put a stop to all activities after last month’s meeting, largely just a formal reaction to Gov. JB Pritzker putting the entire state in Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations, which paused all recreational sports. With Pritzker saying Tuesday there would be no changes to those mitigations, there isn’t much left to wonder about today’s meeting.
It was evident when the IHSA refused to initially back down to the state’s restrictions in October and planned to start the winter sports season on time that the association was willing to try its best to get the season underway when it had hoped.
But just like the very teams we’re waiting to watch sometimes have seen, there are times when giving your best still isn’t good enough. Sometimes, you just aren’t meant to win, and COVID-19 has shown to be as formidable an opponent as any.
Pritzker reiterated Tuesday the mitigations wouldn’t be lifted anytime soon, meaning the IHSA, despite the backing of its own Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, has its hands tied. Anything other than a no-decision from today’s meeting would be quite the surprise.
And that’s all right. Sides long have been picked in the debate on whether the IHSA made the right decision in delaying some fall sports and altering the schedule. There aren’t many people who thought it was the wrong decision who will change their minds after reading this.
But the reality is, whether they are right or wrong, no one can go back and change the decisions that have been made. As COVID-19 numbers have been seeing some of their highest totals to date, it’s obvious now is not the time to reverse course.
There have been “studies” and research conducted to support both sides of the debate, and no matter what pieces people might want to point to one way or the other, it doesn’t take a whole lot of cognitive ability to realize less contact between people and groups of people will reduce the risk of spreading this cold-hearted virus.
Prep student-athletes might not be at great risk of any serious issues related to the coronavirus, and although the amount of people at contests has been and will continue to be limited, there are still people more susceptible to long-term effects — coaches, officials, scorekeepers, media members, bus drivers and other school employees are involved in making athletics happen, and those people could find themselves at risk, much like the families student-athletes go home to.
If even one life is saved as a result of waiting until a safer time, it’s worth it. A basketball game can be rescheduled. A life can’t.
