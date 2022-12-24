One of the first things my mom said after the end of Super Bowl LVI in February that it was her goal to make it to the start of the 2022 NFL season, which began Sept. 8.

She passed away of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 10. The last night that she was awake and aware was two nights prior, the last night we spent together coming in the form of her attempting to stay awake through the NFL’s first game of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ thrashing of the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

I’ve spent the past three months thinking about how much she would have loved watching Justin Fields burst onto the scene this year. Joining my sister as recent bandwagon Detroit Lions fans after my sister heavily relied on them during her 2021 office work pool, I know she would have been thrilled with the hot streak the Lions are currently on.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you