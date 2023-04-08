Not being on Facebook causes me some grief from my children, but my brother-in-law convinced me long ago that being in it was a bad idea. And he was a computer security man for a large hospital at the time. For once, I listened
So if there is something of note on Facebook, I am often alerted by children or friends. Such was the case with a country song I had never heard of.
My son mentioned to me that Kankakee had been mentioned in another song. I had heard Willie Nelson sing “The City of New Orleans” and the train pulling out of Kankakee many times. But this was an unknown singer to me, Chris Knight. He had a video and was told I should watch it on You-Tube. So I did.
The song is called “Nothing on Me.” There are two versions on You-Tube and the second video is full of images showing many of the poorer parts of the city of Kankakee. Then I heard him sing the song. The opening lines speak of a hard life that the singer has lived with fights in bars, getting stuck in a blizzard, and his complaints of being bruised and bucked. Then comes the line that intrigued my son.
And they’re laying ‘em off down at Kankakee
And there’s boards on the windows up and down the street.
And they’re saying that it’s gonna
Get dark before the dawn.
He sings about his three-legged dog that fights a bear and “comes in second place,” but he won’t back down, and neither will the singer. He’s been rode hard, been bucked and bruised, but when he hits the ground, he keeps getting back up.
The pictures of deserted buildings and run-down areas of our city are shown each time he returns to the line about Kankakee.
But as I thought about the lines and the pictures, I realized that he was talking about getting back up. Along the way are two quotes printed in the video. The first quote is from Vince Lombardi:
“It is not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up.”
The other is from John Wayne:
“Life is hard. It’s harder if you are stupid.”
I was curious why Chris Knight had written about Kankakee when he spoke about getting knocked down. So I wrote to his PR man after learning that Knight was from Kentucky and living in Nashville, quite a way from Kankakee. The PR rep wrote back and said that he had talked to Knight and that there was no connection with Knight and Kankakee. He said that Knight thought the name of the town was cool, and that it happened to fit the song’s structure.
I had mentioned that I might like to do a column for the paper about the song, and I think that might have scared him off. If Chris Knight had only a cool name, where did the pictures come from? So I didn’t get to speak with him, but I have had a chance to rethink the song.
I recognized several of the pictures in the video, and it is a bit hard to place the exact time that they may have been taken, but it clearly shows what has happened to our city. So rather than think that he was unfair to our community, maybe he got it right.
Here was a city, when I came back from the service in 1970 that was a roaring success. Industry boomed. Businesses were opening all over, and the mall was a few years away. The hospitals were growing. We had a huge state hospital employing many people.
Then the early ‘80s came, and it all turned around. We lost Roper, A.O. Smith, General Foods, General Mills and other employers. Unemployment soared, young people left town, and the city suffered incredible damage.
But is that damage unrepairable? With some of the leadership we have had, the answer would appear yes. But now we have a mayor who gets it and is willing to put out the effort. There is a lot to do, but you have to start positively and work hard.
In college I worked summers at the steel plant, now known as Nucor, which still exists and has grown. My sister worked at Armour Pharmaceutical and, as CFL Behring, is prospering. So maybe we ought to listen to that song from time to time and remember one of his closing lines.
“But you can bet your ass I’ll keep the lights on.”
Do you remember the old line that the last person out of Kankakee should turn out the lights? Keep struggling Mayor Curtis and gets those lights back on. And maybe listen to the song from time to time for some inspiration when many around you only see the dark. Let’s get to the dawn part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.