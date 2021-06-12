Once in a while, a new song seems to just get it right. That has often been the case with country singer and legend Alan Jackson. Who better captured the mood of 9/11 than this man’s “Where Were You?” How could you not stop and remember what you were doing or where you were when you heard of the airplanes striking the Twin Towers in New York? His song so captured the feelings of Americans of that tragic day.
Later on, as I aged, he sang to my wife and me with “Remember When,” a smooth delivery of a song of life. It covered the gamut from first love, to parenthood, and finally turning gray with all of the children leaving your home for a life of their own. Those of us over 60 know of all those moments and their accompanying feelings.
But now we are even older. Some of our closest friends have died. Your back is stiff in the morning, or your knees just don’t work as they used to. The golf game finds shorter drives, and tennis serves not only are at lower speed, they just hurt to do. For some, the new sport becomes Pickle Ball, a slower and milder version of tennis. But do we sulk because of these expected changes in our bodies? Or do we move on and find joy in other parts of our lives? Do we wish we could find that legendary Fountain of Youth so we can sip our way back years and be that younger person? Or do we accept what and who we are with more life experiences?
Well, once again, Alan Jackson to the rescue with a rather new song entitled “The Older I Get.” Thanks to an old friend who reads my columns, Dave Grant, I was introduced to Jackson’s newer song. Jackson is now almost 63 and is probably experiencing some of the same changes in life that we have been seeing arise in our own. But he has decided to approach growing older in a much more comfortable and accepting way. Some of the lines of this song go like this.
“The older I get, the more I think, you only get a minute. Better live when you’re in it, ‘cause it’s gone in a blink. And the older I get, the truer it is. It’s the people you love, not the money and stuff that makes you rich.
“The older I get, the fewer friends I have But you don’t need a lot when the ones that you got have always got your back.
“And the older I get, the better I am, and knowing when to give and when to just not give a damn.”
He ties these verses in with a chorus that might surprise some, not choosing to go back to one’s youth, when he sings, ”And if they found a Fountain of Youth, I wouldn’t drink a drop, and that’s the truth. Funny how it feels, I’m just getting to the best years yet, the older I get.”
As we put on year after year, and we see a decline in our health, memory, and stamina, we can choose to look at this as a natural way of dealing with the changing world or fight it. The world is so different than when we were kids. We see changes that appall us whether it be politics, pandemics, or just plain to caring about other people. Perhaps the body was meant to age so that we no longer find things important that used to be “critical.” Now we can smile and say that these are the problems of the next generation just as I would hope our parents did.
Mr. Jackson closes his masterpiece with these lines.
“The older I get, the longer I pray. I don’t know why. I guess I‘ve got more to say. And the older I get, the more thankful I feel, for the life that I’ve had and all the life I’m livin’ still.”
Not drinking from the Fountain of Youth. I guess one could say that can be looked at as an acceptance and not a rejection of a new opportunity. It is not wishing for a new game but appreciating what one has even with older age. Thanks, Mr. Jackson, once again you came through with some comforting and sage words for those of us who have aged along with you.
