In 2008, I received an email from a fellow lawyer in Champaign saying if one ever wanted to buy a condo in Fort Myers, Fla., it was time to look at a particular development. Since it was January and cold in Illinois, and more as a lark, we went to Fort Myers and looked at condos and particularly the one I had heard about. The developers, who were, in most part, from Champaign, were upside down, and we bought a lower level that day at an incredible bargain.

The years passed and problems continued to plague the developers and their remaining parcels of land in the complex. We decided to look around for a better environment. We sold the first unit for a small profit and stepped up to a unit just being built. We were able to design the finish of that unit and moved in for our winter retreat as I was still actively practicing law.

We met new friends, enjoyed beaches that were about 12 miles away, restaurants on the beach and the island of Sanibel. Then we noticed the changes taking place in Florida, and especially Fort Myers and Lee County. Then Hurricane Ian hit south Florida. We, being inland, suffered no damage, but our favorite places were gone. Fort Myers Beach was devastated and the only bridge to Sanibel was gone.

