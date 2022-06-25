It was June 1, 1970. Fresh out of the military, I joined a firm of four lawyers in Kankakee. As I surveyed the community, I saw industry at its peak. There were major corporations in town like Roper, General Foods, A.O. Smit and General Mills.
The county population was around 100,000 people. I also noticed that I had about 100 competitors, as the county was filled with lawyers, most of them quite competent.
Now let’s fast forward to 2020. None of those industries are around, but the population is still slightly more than 100,000. And how about the number of lawyers? Well, that depends on how you count them. The Illinois State Bar says there are around 60 lawyers registered with Kankakee offices. But that is a bit misleading when it comes to “practicing” lawyers.
We have at least 15 of these who are judges, in the states attorney’s Office, or have full time law jobs like public defenders or community counselors. So really we have more like 50 or fewer who will take your case.
This shortage of attorneys in the more rural areas was brought to my attention by a letter to the Kankakee Bar Association by Ben Lawson, a local attorney, apprising its membership of a new proposed program, “Rural Practice Fellowship Program.” The Illinois State Bar Association has recognized this shortage of attorneys in rural areas.
This Fellowship Program is designed to connect rural and small town law firms looking for law clerks and senior law students along with newly admitted attorneys. The intent is to fill a need by offering $5,000 fellowship grants to the new intern or law students who joins a firm in these small counties.
The Associate Fellowship Program also has a second grant of a $5,000 stipend to a young lawyer at the start of employment in these rural areas and another $5,000 stipend if the associate is still working for the same firm after one year. All the young lawyer has to do is apply and be in one of these underserved counties.
I have become aware of the loss of lawyers now practicing who reside within the county. Practicing lawyers diminish for several reasons. They retire, become judges, take other public employment, such as the state’s sttorney office or public defender, die, or they just leave the community.
The State Bar Association ran the numbers of practicing attorneys versus population of the 102 Illinois counties. More than half of Illinois counties have fewer than 0.7 lawyers in private practice per 1,000 residents. In fact, 13 counties have five or fewer attorneys in the entire county.
According to the State Bar, Kankakee and Iroquois Counties have 0.54 lawyers per 1,000 residents. (In my math of 50 practicing lawyers, that is really only 0.45 per 1,000 residents for Kankakee.) Of these 102 counties in our state, 66 have less than 0.72 per 1,000, 54 have between 0.73 and 1.34 per 1,000, and 36 have between 1.37 and 2.72 per 1,000. That, of course, leaves Cook County with 5.5 lawyers per 1,000.
Now go back to 1970. Kankakee County had 100 lawyers per 100,000 population, or 1.00 per 1,000, twice what there is now. What happened, and is there just no need for lawyers here? I can remember several sons of these lawyers who came back to town in the 1970s after law school. All are still here, have died or are retired. In the past 15 years I can only think of three lawyers’ children who came back and stayed.
Is it the town? I had four excellent young lawyers join our firm in the 1980s and 1990s. Only one was from here. They worked for us for a few years, got experience and mentoring, and left. Two went to Chicago firms, one into the military, and one became a DEA agent. They all felt their opportunities in Kankakee were too limited and moved on to better jobs.
Is there less of a need for a lawyer today with the internet do-it-yourself information? I think not, although some draft their own wills and close their own real estate deals. But there are just as many car accidents, divorces, real estate problems and disputes over business dealings.
Perhaps one reason for the loss in numbers is that lawyers from outside the county descend on our population. I looked up “Kankakee Attorneys” on the internet and on one site, there were 29 listed, but only seven were really from the county. I see billboard ads for firms that have no office in Kankakee, and they are from Champaign, Dwight, Streator, Joliet and other places hoping for business here.
No doubt, the reputation of “lawyers’ had slid to a new low over the past three or four decades with random advertising and dubious behaviors. But each community needs lawyers who know the area, are a part of the community, and whose reputation can be determined by others who have used their services.
Granted, the county is not what it once was with industries, but we need good lawyers just like we need good doctors. We need to show young lawyers that a community the size of Kankakee can be an enjoyable, safe and comfortable experience. We also need to impress on our village boards, school boards, and other community organizations that using a local lawyer is cheaper and better in that there is an investment by that lawyer in doing what is right for his or her community.
I admire the State Bar in tempting young graduates to more rural areas with these funds, but it will take more than $5,000 or $10,000 to make the difference. Local firms first have to need the help with their caseload and then entice quality young lawyers to come to our community. Our local lawyers are the best possible recruiters we can have. But, then again, maybe they like the lack of competition.
