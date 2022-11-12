marek-baker

Jamie Marek, left, introduced Dusty Baker to California City officials for negotiations about Baker’s energy company.

 Submitted photo

This past Saturday, Johnnie B. Baker Jr., completed the entire loop of baseball titles. For most of us, he is better known as Dusty, and this past weekend, he managed the Houston Astros to the championship of Major League Baseball, The World Series.

This last step had alluded him for a number of years. The interviews and articles this past week have flooded the news world, but here are some accomplishments that this man has made in his 73 years.

Dusty played 19 seasons in the majors, principally with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers as an outfielder. As a player, he was a two-time All-Star with a Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger Awards. He was the National League MVP in 1977 and made three appearances in the World Series, winning one in 1981.

