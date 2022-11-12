...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Jamie Marek, left, introduced Dusty Baker to California City officials for negotiations about Baker’s energy company.
This past Saturday, Johnnie B. Baker Jr., completed the entire loop of baseball titles. For most of us, he is better known as Dusty, and this past weekend, he managed the Houston Astros to the championship of Major League Baseball, The World Series.
This last step had alluded him for a number of years. The interviews and articles this past week have flooded the news world, but here are some accomplishments that this man has made in his 73 years.
Dusty played 19 seasons in the majors, principally with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers as an outfielder. As a player, he was a two-time All-Star with a Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger Awards. He was the National League MVP in 1977 and made three appearances in the World Series, winning one in 1981.
Then he became a manager of not less than five teams starting with the Giants then the Cubs, Reds and Nationals before hooking up with the Astros. With only a couple of years off the bench, Dusty has compiled 30 years as a major league manager.
He was the first manager to reach the playoffs and win a division title with five different teams. He is one of nine managers to win a pennant in both the American and National Leagues. He has won more titles as an African-American manager than anyone else. But one final title was needed. He didn’t have a World Series as a manager.
This past week, his Astros came from behind 2 games to 1 and defeated the Philadelphia Philles 4 games to 2, clinching that last stubborn title for his collection.
Most of these facts have been spread across the headlines the past couple of days, but here are some most probably do not know.
Dusty was actually in the dugout when Steve Bartman became the most infamous fan in baseball when he interfered with a foul ball which led to the Cubs losing Game 6 of the NLCS, and eventually leading to another Cub disaster.
It is believed by most that Dusty’s raised arm greeting a teammate after hitting a successful home run led to a well-known phrase. This came in 1977, the final game of the season. The hopes were high that day that four Dodgers would each hit 30 or more home runs in the same season.
Three had accomplished it so far with Ron Cey, Steve Garvey and Reggie Smith having 30 or more. Dusty had only 29. On his third at bat of the day, he crushed No. 30. As he crossed the plate, he was greeted with the outstretched hand of teammate Glenn Burke. Not knowing what to do, Dusty slapped Burke’s hand and the now world-wide phrase “high five” was started.
Dusty actually credits Burke with the creation of the phrase. No other team has had four 30-home-run hitters in a season, but the congratulation greeting has become world famous.
Probably the most interesting of these pieces of trivia was that when Hank Aaron was tied with Babe Ruth for the most home runs in a career and was at bat, Dusty, also playing with the Braves, was in the on-deck circle. Aaron turned to Dusty and said, “Dusty, I am tired of all the cameras and publicity. I am going to end it right now.”
Aaron walked to the plate and knocked the next pitch out of the ball park, for homer No. 715 eclipsing the Babe by one. He went on to hit 755 before he was done.
But baseball wasn’t the only interest of Dusty. In 2016 he created the Baker Energy Team — a renewable energy company. His clients include Black colleges, native American reservations and casinos along with other minority groups. Baker Energy is currently in negotiations with California City, Calif., to install a microgrid that will help that city with its energy distribution.
My son, Jamie, was the one who introduced him to the California City managers and got to meet him for the first time.
The last interesting tidbit was that the other night, the commissioner of the Baseball Hall of Fame came to Dusty’s office and asked for two items, a toothpick such as Dusty has in his mouth most of the game, and his wristbands that he almost always wears. You can notice the same in the picture with my son.
One final bit: the name Dusty. It seems that when he was a small boy, living in Riverside, Calif., he had a propensity for playing in a dirt spot in the backyard and earned that nickname from his mother who did all the wash.
I don’t claim to hazard a guess when this incredible career might come to a close, but Dusty sure seems to still have what it takes to make baseball the No. 1 sport with most Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.