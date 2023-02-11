I was reading about a columnist for the Washington Post, Kathleen Parker, and how she was creating a list of the most stressful occupations, including the practice of law. This may have hit home to her since her father was an attorney.
When she was a teenager, she asked her dad whether he was happy. He responded “For some people, happiness is the absence of stress.” However, in a later conversation, he said that he thrived on stress. So, he did and didn’t really answer her original question.
Ms. Parker created an analysis using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There was a survey run in 2022 using data from 2010 to 2021. The survey asked respondents how meaningful their employment was and secondly, did it bring feelings of happiness, sadness, stress, pained or exhaustion on a 6.0 scale, with 6.0 the least and 1.0 the very most stressed or most unhappy.
This article was picked up by Debra Cassens Weiss, a writer for the American Bar Association. The reason that Weiss probably gave it a second read was that it turned out lawyers were the second-most stressed occupation. When combined with a group of professional, scientific and technical workers, the group ended up with a score of 2.7. The most stressed single group were workers in finance and insurance with a 2.6.
As an old farm boy, I was not surprised to read that the stress level in agriculture, logging and forestry was equally as bad, but the happiness level rose to 4.4. As an aside, however, that category also had the highest levels of pain at work.
The happiness level for the lawyering group did rise to 3.7, but it was still in second-to-last place, tied with the hotel, restaurant and bar industry. The finance and insurance people still held last place for happiness with a rating of only 3.6. So, stress may run across the board of occupations, but the farmers and foresters are happiest, perhaps since much of their work is outdoors.
After having spent 50 years in the lawyering field, I certainly dove into the article. My first thought was that stress and happiness are really different measurements and do not necessarily reflect the whole feeling of a profession. They must be added together.
If you’re pitching in the bottom of the ninth with a one-run lead, stress is incredible, but you love what you are doing. And isn’t love of what you do the real way to happiness? To me, yes, but one can love an occupation even though it causes a lot of stress. I’m sure that those professionals studying stress and its harm to the human body might just disagree for most people.
As I was growing up, I thought garbage men must earn the most since their work was so awful. My mother quickly straightened me out. I then made a mental note of jobs I would never want to do. The No. 1 on the list came as a result of an FFA trip in high school to a slaughterhouse in south Chicago. I remember a man who was removing the skin on steer after steer as they passed him by on a conveyor belt. I still have that as No. 1.
There is no doubt that an education makes more jobs available. I was fortunate through scholarships to get such an education. While I started out wanting to be an engineer, I found that the interpersonal relationships there were minimal. Then I had lunch with a lawyer who was a friend of my father, and my world view changed.
I finished my military service in 1970 and joined a firm in Kankakee, never to leave that firm for the next 50 years. I started defending people accused of crimes as a public defender and also branched into real estate, divorce and estate matters. I left the criminal field and started doing civil trial work, mostly defending those accused of some act, be it a car accident, a slip at the grocery store and eventually doctors accused of malpractice.
While I always enjoyed the interacting with my clients and helping them in a real estate deal, or needing a will, I loved going to trial with a jury. Here you were as the sole representative of a person accused of some act, and you were the only one standing between him or her and jail, or being required to pay sums of money.
Getting back to stress and happiness, the time in trial in front of a judge and often a jury, could make a lawyer sweat like a steelworker, but this sweat was pure stress, not temperature and physical exhaustion. But that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t happy most of the time. I just used a good deodorant.
As a trustee for many years at Kankakee Community College, I watched the interest of high school seniors change over the years from starting college in pre-med to being replaced with the new leader, finance. Perhaps all these most interesting occupations led in the high stress area. I also found it interesting that none of my children chose law school.
I have learned that many young lawyers who join a large firm are required to work incredible hours a week and often in the lowest level of the building. There they are without client contact, but often doing research and writing briefs for the senior partners. Stress yes, but not necessarily a reward with happiness.
Often times, these young lawyers leave those firms to find a job that doesn’t pay nearly as well, but where there is client contact and the lawyer is working for himself and can see the effects of his efforts directly.
I know there are many lawyers who do not like what they do, and I’m sad for them. I have been off the lawyering train for two and a half years now. Is the stress less? Of course. Now it is more whether I can make that putt. But do I miss the happiness I got in those 50 years. Of course, but I also can get some happiness when that putt goes in.
