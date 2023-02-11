I was reading about a columnist for the Washington Post, Kathleen Parker, and how she was creating a list of the most stressful occupations, including the practice of law. This may have hit home to her since her father was an attorney.

When she was a teenager, she asked her dad whether he was happy. He responded “For some people, happiness is the absence of stress.” However, in a later conversation, he said that he thrived on stress. So, he did and didn’t really answer her original question.

Ms. Parker created an analysis using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There was a survey run in 2022 using data from 2010 to 2021. The survey asked respondents how meaningful their employment was and secondly, did it bring feelings of happiness, sadness, stress, pained or exhaustion on a 6.0 scale, with 6.0 the least and 1.0 the very most stressed or most unhappy.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

