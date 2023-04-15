captain bush

Capt. Charles V. Bush, BG-1, rests in the cemetery at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

 Dennis Marek

More than ten years ago, I wrote one of my early columns about an Air Force man who was my superior officer. It was my first assignment after Officers Training School in 1968, and this man was to become quite an influence in my life.

Most won’t recall the earlier article, but in November of 2012 we lost my friend Charles V. Bush. What made him a bit unusual was that he was the first African-American to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.

It was April 1968, and I had just completed Air force Officer Training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. On our second-to-last day of training, we sat nervously in one of the building’s assembly center. A long list of names was read with the next location for fellow graduates. With Vietnam in full swing, we knew many would eventually end up there, but most would attend a further specialized training be it pilot school, intelligence school or a host of other possibilities before going over there.

