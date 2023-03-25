jReVelle

ReVelle

It was January, 23, 1961. America was in the midst of the Cold War with the USSR. I was tucked cozily in college in Indiana when the world could have ended. A B-52 nuclear bomber was on a training mission over Goldsboro, N.C., when it reported a fuel leak over its wing.

While it was turning to return to base, the wing literally broke off. Five of the eight crew were able to bail out before the plane crashed into the ground. As the airplane started breaking apart, two thermonuclear bombs and the gear necessary to activate and launch the bombs fell out. One bomb had an activated parachute and floated to the ground. The other one’s didn’t deploy and crashed into the ground at 700 mph.

There was no immediate explosion of either bomb, but since the activating equipment showed that one was completely active, the alert went out. Not to the neighborhood, but to Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio where an ordinance disposal team was flown to the site. The lead person was Lt. Jack ReVelle. He had been ROTC at Purdue University, graduated in chemical engineering and had become an Air Force officer. After an additional six months of training, he became a part of the EOD, explosive ordinance disposal team.

