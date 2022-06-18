The past several weeks, Jack Klasey wrote of the incredible life of Quen Cultra and his love of the sea. Those articles brought back memories of my times with this exceptional man. I was especially reminded of the evening of Dec. 31, 1999.
My wife and I decided that we needed a New Year’s Eve party a bit on the unusual. The invitations required each guest to select a person with whom he or she would like to have lunch. It then required that the person dress in character and give a short presentation about the character chosen.
I came as Thomas Jefferson with white wig and all. Also there were Abe Lincoln, Catherine the Great of Russia, and a host of well-known historical people. Of course, Quen came as Jacques Cousteau. I then recalled that his wife, Judy, came as Jane Goodall, the famous primatologist. Needless to say, I knew little of that woman.
So who is Jane Goodall? Well, there is a lot to tell. This lady is 88-years-old and has devoted her entire life to research. She comes from good genes herself with a father who lived to 94 and a mother who matched him. Born in England, Goodall was educated at Cambridge University with doctorate degrees in primatology and anthropology.
Goodall married Baron Hugo van Lawick in 1964, had one son with him, and divorced in 1974, giving up her temporary title of Baroness. Before that marriage, in 1960, she first went to study chimpanzees and their social and family interactions, in Gombe National Park in Tanzania.
She chose this place based on her love of Africa and primates. She would continue her studies there over next 60 years. In 1975, she married again. This time it was to Derek Bryceson, a member of the Tanzanian parliament. During her life with Bryceson, he could protect her research projects and even helped limit tourism into the areas she was studying. Bryceson died of cancer in 1980, and Jane would never remarry, devoting her life to the study of primates and the problems of the world.
But what did she study that took so many years? She started with the study of the social and family behavior of the Kasakela chimpanzee in Gombe Park. Some objected to her style of giving these chimpanzees names rather than mere numbers. The idea was that the loss of a subject animal was less painful if it was only known by a number.
Goodall found that each chimp had an individual personality, sometimes totally unconventional at the time. Having individualized certain chimpanzees with names allowed her to more fully study the characters one at a time so that their complete behaviors could be recorded, something not done by fellow researchers.
Goodall discovered that humans weren’t the only creatures capable of rational thought and emotions like joy and sorrow. She observed behaviors such as hugs, pats on the back, kisses and even tickling. Goodall concluded that these observations gave evidence of “close supportive, affectionate bonds that develop between family members and other individuals within a community, which can persist throughout a lifespan of more than 50 years.”
Goodall specifically challenged two long-standing beliefs: One, that only humans can construct and use tools, and two, that apes are vegetarians. An example of the use of a tool confirmed was by watching a chimpanzee take a twig or long leaf of grass when attempting to forage for termites.
These insects quickly retreat to their hole in a mound when in danger. The chimp would lower the twig into the mound, wait for a period of time, and then withdraw it. The twig was by then covered with termites which the chimp gathered and tossed into his mouth. Goodall also observed chimpanzees kill and eat smaller primates. So much for the vegetarian myth.
Goodall observed some very aggressive behavior within the group, including dominant females actually killing the young of other females to maintain her dominance. The long-standing belief that humans distinguished themselves from the rest of the animal kingdom was seriously challenged in the scientific community.
Goodall, a vegetarian herself, became an activist concentrating on animal-human conservation in 1980. She opposed the use of animals in medical research, having farm animals caged or using animals in sports such as rodeos or fox hunting. Ironically, she has stated that animals in zoos are most often enjoying a better life and living longer than in the wild.
Goodall also has been active in advocating about the effects of climate change, deforestation and the loss of healthy environments for humans and animals alike. She has lectured throughout the world and has been honored with dozens of awards for her work.
Goodall, now approaching the age of 90, has returned to her childhood home in the English seaside town of Bournemouth, a house bought by her grandmother in the 1930s. The house still contains a bomb shelter that as a child she took refuge when German bombers were overhead during World War II, always clutching her favorite stuffed animal, a chimpanzee named Jubilee.
Whether her life is complete with the writing of dozens of books or a myriad of movies, TV specials or appearances, Goodall has traveled worldwide some 300 days a year on speaking engagements to raise awareness to the changes needed for our climate to survive. Modified by the pandemic, she switched to zoom and continued her march. Although she often romanticizes the solitude of Gombe, she also acknowledges the energy she gains from connecting with people.
Jane Goodall has contributed to our understanding of our ecosystem immensely, and has been a major player in understanding how bio-diversity loss is linked to climate change. Her favorite poem is a short one written by Edgar Albert Guest, which simply reads, “Just start into sing as you tackle that thing that ‘cannot be done’ and you’ll do it.”
So thank you, Judy Cultra, for coming as Jane Goodall and opening our eyes to how this woman does so much more than play with chimpanzees.
