After 10 grueling weeks at sea, the Mayflower landed in what is now Massachusetts on Nov. 21, 1620. It carried 102 passengers and a crew of about 30. Most were Puritans who sought to reform and purify the Church of England.

These entirely white Caucasian “Americans” landed in the middle of a coming winter. If not for Native Americans, none probably would have survived, but 53 did make it through the winter.

So all of these first Americans were white and were helped to survive by non-whites. Isn’t it interesting to see how an “American” changed over the years? But have the white Americans helped make any of those changes?

