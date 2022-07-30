An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on July 24. Wildfires, floods and soaring temperatures have made climate change real to many Americans. Yet a sizeable number continue to dismiss the scientific consensus that human activity is to blame.
I was thinking the other day about climate change with our believers and our non-believers. Many of us are concerned with the lack of rainfall, melting polar ice, wildfires, hurricanes and rising ocean levels. We hear what lies ahead for our world, but, probably the majority of our world population doesn’t even know what is being professed, and that we must act now.
It seems that there are so many of us in our world today that perhaps Mother Nature has decided on a plan to get that number of the human species under control so that we don’t eliminate ourselves. Disease has not been a sufficient control factor as has proven true in the most recent pandemic. And while birth control is probably at an all-time high, many countries have more births than deaths.
While I perused these issues, other comparisons came up that I would like to share. These statistics caused me to think about how these billions of people were spaced throughout the world, what languages they speak, their religions, and how many had enough to eat each night. So who are they? Where do they live? What are their daily concerns? Food, water, a job, a house? Do many even have time to consider what we are doing to our planet?
At the latest count, our world had 7.9 billion inhabitants to the best that we can calculate. For the sake of simplicity and the need for fewer zeros, let’s condense these 7.9 billion into 100 persons, as a percentage rather than the whole number, and then compare these lower, and more understandable, numbers for various categories. Each number will represent about 79 million people.
Let’s start with where we live by the major continents. Europe has 11 inhabitants, North America five, South America nine, Africa 15 and Asia 60. So 60 per cent of the world’s population is in Asia. But that blends a lot of countries into the five categories we are considering. What if we do it by what language they speak? Twelve speak a form of Chinese, five Spanish, five English, three French, two Russian and two Japanese.
Where do these people live? Well, that is almost equally split. Fifty-one live in cities, while 49 live in the countryside. That may be a loose use of the word countryside and probably includes a lot of detached communities near cities.
An amazing and sad statistic is that in our world 23 have no home at all and only seven have their own house. In real numbers that means that 1,817,000,000 people have no home. Even more heart wrenching is that while 63 have full diets and 21 are over nourished, 15 are undernourished and one has no meal waiting. Some headway has been made with regard to clean water. Today, 87 have adequate, clean water, while 13 either lack clean water, or have access only to a water source that is polluted.
As to education, there are several interesting comparisons, some of which are a sign of modern times. First, 75 have access to mobile phones and 30 have internet access. So 70 do not have the ability to go online and 25 have no mobile phone. Probably somewhat connected to this, seven have received a university education while 93 did not attend any college. While 83 can read, 17 are illiterate.
While not having access to higher education is discouraging, many successful people in this world did not attend any college and have done well. Whether that holds true in other countries or not, the devastating fact is the illiteracy rate. This is so much more significant than not having a college education.
I also found the percentages of various religions, and I was a bit surprised that 33 are Christians, 22 Muslims, 14 are Hindus and seven are Buddhists. There were 12 with other religions while 12 had no religious beliefs. What surprised me was while only 25 live in Europe and North and South America, there are 33 who profess Christianity. Excluding quite a few from these three continents who aren’t Christians, that means that there are truly a billion Christians in nontraditional Christian countries.
Is this the work of the thousands of Christian missionaries over the years in those areas?
Finally, probably the most widespread differences throughout the world has to do with life span. Clearly, those counties with the best medicine, plentiful food, minimal civil warring and the healthiest living environment have the longest life spans. What detracts from these are the social evils that modern life has provided our generation.
Think back into 1900s: There were no airplane crashes, minimal auto accidents and almost no accidental overdoses of illicit drugs. What did keep the average life expectancy down then was disease with no cure, high infant mortality, wars that were fought in close combat, horrible living conditions and natural disasters.
Today there are fewer deaths at birth and fewer deaths among young children especially in the U.S., where it is under 5 per cent of our population. But the world average of deaths under 14 today is 26 of the 100 in our example, which, in lives, is over three billion humans. And 66 of the 100 die between 15 and 64, with only eight living past 65.
Think how much money Social Security would have retained if those averages applied to the United States. While Covid did its part and the American life expectancy did go down, the most recent statistic is that 16% of Americans will live past 65.
If these increased life spans continue at the rate that they have over the past century, the population of the world might well become untenable. Often countries have fought for more space for their citizens, be it Hitler and Germany eyeing Czechoslovakia or Putin eyeing the Ukraine.
It is sad to say, but if the people and especially the leaders of our countries do not pay attention to climate change, national aggression against neighboring countries, variants of disease, preservation of our forests, or even preserving water for places suffering from severe drought, Mother Nature may well be left to her own devices.
The time to make change is here and now. And that means the world, not just the U.S.
