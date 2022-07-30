Climate Change Disinformation

An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on July 24. Wildfires, floods and soaring temperatures have made climate change real to many Americans. Yet a sizeable number continue to dismiss the scientific consensus that human activity is to blame.

 AP Photo/Noah Berger

I was thinking the other day about climate change with our believers and our non-believers. Many of us are concerned with the lack of rainfall, melting polar ice, wildfires, hurricanes and rising ocean levels. We hear what lies ahead for our world, but, probably the majority of our world population doesn’t even know what is being professed, and that we must act now.

It seems that there are so many of us in our world today that perhaps Mother Nature has decided on a plan to get that number of the human species under control so that we don’t eliminate ourselves. Disease has not been a sufficient control factor as has proven true in the most recent pandemic. And while birth control is probably at an all-time high, many countries have more births than deaths.

While I perused these issues, other comparisons came up that I would like to share. These statistics caused me to think about how these billions of people were spaced throughout the world, what languages they speak, their religions, and how many had enough to eat each night. So who are they? Where do they live? What are their daily concerns? Food, water, a job, a house? Do many even have time to consider what we are doing to our planet?

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you