I have chosen over the years of writing a column not to comment on fellow contributors. Each of us has the right to our opinions, no doubt, but when the facts of a subject are totally and utterly disregarded, I must step in.
A week ago, Mr. Alan Webber commented on the Congressional investigation of the January 6 riots comparing it to a three-ring circus. Historically such an event was three different acts playing at the same time under the Big Top to the enjoyment of all. I thought that was not much of a comparison.
He attacks the unbalanced political parties on the committee. Does he wonder why there were other Republicans who asked not to be a part other than Cheney and Kinzinger? So the unbalanced part is a choice the Trump “fearing” Republicans probably made lest they incur the eternal wrath of Trump.
But what does that matter? The majority of the most damaging testimony against Trump came from his own employees, cabinet members, chosen justices of courts and his own relatives.
The column stated that Bennie Thompson was upset that Trump and his backers “questioned” voter integrity. I can only assume Mr. Webber chose to not watch the proceedings. This is not about questioning the vote count and hasn’t been for over a year. Witness after witness acknowledged that the idea of voter fraud was long past for everyone but Trump. From his Attorney General Barr on down, he was told such further allegations were “total bull----.”
The investigation is to learn whether the man as a President violated the law and the U.S. Constitution with his actions, attempted to change vote count in different states and pressured Republican governors and secretaries of state illegally to “find” votes so he could win. When all that was rejected by people who chose to follow the law, there was nothing left but insurrection. Is Trump’s January 6 insurrection any different than Kristalnacht under Hitler? Here was the three-ring circus, Trump chasing his tail.
More important than these baseless rants is the ultimate question of what comes next? And if no one does anything in the Court system, then I will at least agree that this inquiry was a total waste of money.
Let’s talk facts for a moment instead of opinions. The committee itself has no legal rights. Even their subpoena power is unenforceable by them. They are not prosecutors. Any further action is up to the Justice Department and Attorney General, Merrick Garland. That department has been doing its own investigation but has not yet signaled whether it intends to indict Trump, a decision that could have an enormous impact if Trump decides to try to run again in 2024
Here are some of the potential criminal charges that could be considered by the Justice Department.
• Obstructing an official proceeding: This could be Trump’s attempt to get Vice-President Mike Pence to reject duly-selected slates of electors or delaying the counting of those congressional votes. It is illegal to corruptly obstruct any official proceeding or even attempt to do so. The pressure he put on Pence to break the law could be enough for a felony charge.
• Conspiracy to defraud the country: This would be the act of two or more people to interfere with governmental functions by “deceit, craft or trickery.” This could involve Trump and his cohorts’ efforts to pressure Pence or the attempts to convince state officials, the public and the members of Congress that the election was stolen.
• Wire fraud: Trump raised some $250 million from supporters to advance the fraudulent claims in courts that he won the election. Did he use all this money to pursue those claims or did more of it go into his funds for his future use? This could be fraud with the use of the media to collect more funds.
There may well be other charges this old lawyer hasn’t thought about, but as I understand the law, conviction of any such felony would bar him from running for office in any U.S. elections. But think about this. If there is a trial and a conviction, he will surely appeal and that could take years because he would never stop until he gets to his personally-packed U.S. Supreme Court. And could he run with a pending appeal, win, and pardon himself? Interesting question.
So Mr. Webber, it is a circus, if not three-ring, more of a blotch on American history with what the man did according to his own allies. The believers in “he can do no wrong” will follow him to his death. The more intelligent Republicans will see how closely we came to a real coup in January of 2021, and try to find a sensible candidate, who can put reasonable Republicans back in power.
If we are RINOs, maybe we need a new party name. How about RIOT, Reasonableness instead of Tyrants. Yes, that is a bit rough, so I would welcome any suggestions for a new name for the surviving Republican Party.
