In these times with so many forces driving our economy, our health, or our safety, it is hard to select a topic for a column. Should we talk about Musk and his Twitter fiasco? Or Donald being allowed to use it again? Who cares where he puts out his messages? Those who believe in his ranting theories will find his output and believe it.

Sure, it is interesting to study what actually happened in the recent elections. Women ran extremely well unless they were endorsed by Trump. TV personalities lost when they were supported by him. Governor races went away from Trump support. Abortion often became the key issue to the surprise of some MAGA enthusiasts.

A surprise? More than half the voters were women. And the immediate concern was women’s rights and not inflation or Ukraine. Perhaps the pundits weren’t as smart as they thought, and common sense won out.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

