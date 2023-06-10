dictionary

As I write each week, I try to make sure my word usage is correct, as many of my readers are quite educated. Along those lines, I often use my Merriam-Webster dictionary if I have a problem with a word, its correct usage, or even its spelling. As a result, I did a bit of research into word usage and the dictionary. To be totally truthful, I almost always ask my wife to then give it a final review, and she almost always catches mistakes.

In our junior year of high school, our English teacher gave us 30 words each week. We had to learn what each meant and how it was spelled in a test each Friday. I did learn a lot of new words with that method, but I still run into words all the time that I really do not know the meaning.

So when does a word come into the dictionary? I read that last September 370 words were added to the current Webster dictionary. It found that the word of the year was pandemic. I sure can understand that. But some of the words added were dumbphone, a cell phone that does not have advanced software features. Then there was greenwash, making something appear more environmentally friendly or less damaging. There was terraform, to transform a planet or moon so that it supports human life. And then there was my favorite, shrinkflation, the practice of reducing a product’s amount or volume while continuing to offer it at the same price. I get that one too.

