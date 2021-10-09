Guantanamo Bay is off the east end of Cuba. On the parcel of land next to it is a piece of “American” soil. We came into possession of that parcel as part of the settlement of the Spanish-American War and the freedom of Cuba from Spain.
The Platt Amendment was an amendment to the Cuban Constitution giving Cuba sovereignty over the island, but it permitted the United States to lease or buy lands in order to create a naval base. While allowed up to four naval bases, we only built one, at Guantanamo Bay, often referred to in shorter form as Gitmo. Even though that amendment was repealed in 1934, the base was never ceded back to Cuba.
The detention camp at the base was established by President George W. Bush in 2002 following the terror of 9/11. It was designed to detain a prisoner without trial and soon led to outright torture of inmates. President Obama promised that he would close the camp, but he was met with strong opposition from Congress. Congress then passed a law that detainees from Gitmo were prohibited from being imprisoned in the U.S. During Obama’s administration, however, the number of detainees was reduced from 245 to 41.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order keeping the detention camp open indefinitely in spite of world criticism as outright a violation of human rights as well as the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments of our own constitution. Amnesty International has railed against the camp without avail.
Trump released one inmate during his administration as did President Joe Biden in 2021. President Biden has declared his intention to shut the facility down before he leaves office.
So what really happened at Gitmo and who is there? The facility is operated by the Joint Task Force Guantanamo as part of the Department of Defense (DoD). Our various presidents have been advised by the Department of Justice that the camp could be considered outside U.S. legal jurisdiction. That apparently means all rules are off and our Constitution does not apply to the detainees. It is also the opinion of the DoD that the protections of the Geneva Conventions do not apply. The purpose was to detain extraordinarily dangerous people, to interrogate detainees in these private settings, and then to prosecute them for war crimes.
For years, the DoD kept the names of the detainees secret, but had to disclose those names after the Associated Press won a Freedom of Information request. It was then disclosed that there were 779 detainees. The U.S. Supreme Court decisions since then have determined that these detainees have some rights and U.S. courts have jurisdiction. Even the United Nations has unsuccessfully demanded that Gitmo close.
Current and former detainees have reported abuse and outright torture while detained there, blaming the military and even the CIA of these abuses. Virtually every investigation by non-military personnel has concluded that these detainees were denied almost every human right.
Eight men have died there, two by suicide. Some of those captured and held in Gitmo were minors. The Center for Constitutional Rights has prepared biographies of some of the prisoners currently being held there. They include Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, purportedly the planner behind the 9/11 attacks, captured in Pakistan in 2003. Abu Zubaydah, another prisoner who may have been a link to finding Osama bin Laden and other Al-Qaeda cells. Another is Ramzi bin al-Shibh, an alleged would-be 9/11 hijacker who failed to get a plane.
In 2008, the U.S. military charged Mohammed and al-Shibh with committing the 9/11 attacks under a military commission system. But in 2008 the Supreme Court ruled that this commission was unconstitutional. Nothing has happened since then.
In the last 15 years, hundreds of prisoners were released, but as of 2016, 111 of the 532 releasees were confirmed to have returned to the battlefield in various forms, many committing further acts of terrorism.
One must question the success of Gitmo. We have no way of knowing what valuable intel was gathered regardless of what techniques were used. We do know that in many cases the detention at least slowed down the terrorists from returning to action. I am sure that the military and CIA obtained some incredible information from some of these men.
One of the more interesting questions to me, as a lawyer, is how a person can be held in jail virtually forever without a trial? Let us believe for now that Khalid Sheikh Mohammad is really the single-handed mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. He is a U.S.-educated Pakistani engineer. Yet, since 2003, Mohammad has been kept hidden away by a U.S. government that claims that it wants to bring him to justice but hasn’t done so in 18 years. That gives rise to what reasons the U.S. has for not trying him. The answer, in my opinion, and that of many others, is that you cannot try a man whom you have admittedly tortured. How can a person be tried, convicted, and perhaps executed for a crime he only confessed to under huge duress?
I recently finished an amazing book by Malcom Gladwell titled “Talking to Strangers,” in which Gladwell clearly points out that interrogation with torture often brings out untruths just to end the pain. He suggests that there are other techniques for obtaining information that are far more reliable.
Be that as it may, 9/11 is over. Afghanistan is over. I understand why these last detainees are a horrendous risk to the modern world, but we should try them in a court of law. If they beat the charges, they won’t be the first murderers to beat the system. Regardless of the outcome, we should then close Gitmo and try to return to a world that respects our Constitution and the original beliefs of our country.
