As a young teen, basketball was limited to the Central Comets, the Kankakee Kays and other surrounding high schools. We watched the U of I on channel 3 out of Champaign, but that was about it. Sure, we had heard of the NBA but didn’t pay much attention to the professionals.
As I grew, this changed. By the middle 1970s, my law firm had “inherited” some of the Chicago Bulls season tickets on the third row across from the Bulls bench. My perspective on the game of basketball shifted completely. It would be quite a while before Michael Jordan and the gang appeared, but we got to see some of the very best, including Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Dr. J, Larry Bird and so many Hall of Famers.
But one star came a bit too early for our tickets. That was the incredible Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics. His career in the NBA stretched from 1956 through 1969. During that time, he and the Celtics won 11 NBA championships, and he was a five-time MVP of the league.
Russell died last week at the age of 88. To most, he will be remembered as a tremendous athlete with a team-first attitude. He was never traded nor held out for more pay. But there was another side to this man that few really knew, and that was his influential voice in social and racial issues.
Russell was born in West Monroe, La., in 1934. His youth was spent in one of the most violent states toward black people. Over the years, there were almost 400 lynchings in that state. His parents suffered that scary life. Once a shotgun was shoved in his father’s face at a gas station because he didn’t want to wait until all the white people were served.
His mother was referred to as a slut because she wore nicer clothes. But his parents showed dignity, and he would become them. He fought for equal rights in his home state and at his time at the University of San Francisco where he was often jeered by white students. He was even called the N-word by his own fans while playing for the Celtics. Some hotels refused to let him stay there with his team when they traveled.
Shortly into his career, he tried to move to a particular suburb of Boston, but nobody would sell to him. When he did get a home, it was broken into, and spray painted on the wall was the N-word. That started his intense involvement in civil rights. He marched in protests, gave integrated basketball clinics for kids and supported numerous civil rights events. Death threats came constantly.
One of the biggest moments for Russell was the Cleveland Summit in 1967. Eleven prominent black athletes met supporting the decision of Muhammad Ali not to be drafted. He marched in Mississippi after the slaying of Medgar Evers. He even attended the 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King made his “I Have a Dream” speech.
All this effort from a black man who entertained the crowds of Boston night after night and yet faced racial slurs on a regular basis.
I grew up during these times, but in the North. I am not to say that I didn’t see these actions by some white Illinoisans. Once when showing livestock in a central Illinois town, we went to dinner at a local restaurant. I was probably 16, and there were six of us including one black man who was showing swine at the fair.
As we sat down, we were told that this man would not be served, clearly because of his race. I was totally shocked. This wasn’t Mississippi. It was my home state where I thought we treated people equally.
To this day, I can’t believe what I did. I stood up and announced to my fellow diners that I was leaving with our friend. I did it rather loudly, and all of my fellow diners got up as well and we left en mase. I later apologized to my fellow diner for these white citizens.
About that same time, I had gone with my father to Oxford, Miss., to hunt quail. The man who guided us while hunting, educated me in several ways, but the most shocking was that a black man had never been allowed to attend the University of Mississippi. It was with a sense of pride when Bobby Kennedy and the Federal Government assisted James Meredith in becoming that first black student some six years later in 1962.
We have come so far since those days, but not all the way by any means. We still have so many unmentioned limitations based upon race in our social life in the North, and even more so in the South. It takes men and women of success to keep us moving in the right direction.
Being fearless on the court is nothing compared to being fearless in the ugly world of racism. It would be a great disservice to look at Russell as only a basketball player. Darn, I wish I had seen that man play and have watched him off the court as well.
Some of the pain of insults and vandalism Russell endured over the years might have been softened somewhat when President Barack Obama had to stretch his 6-2 frame to the max to place the Presidential Medal Of Freedom around Bill Russell’s neck in 2011. Few ever deserved it more. Rest in peace Bill and thank you for the strides you took to make our country a better place to live.
