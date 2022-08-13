BILL RUSSELL

President Barack Obama places the Medal of Freedom on Bill Russell in 2011 in Washington, D.C.

 AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

As a young teen, basketball was limited to the Central Comets, the Kankakee Kays and other surrounding high schools. We watched the U of I on channel 3 out of Champaign, but that was about it. Sure, we had heard of the NBA but didn’t pay much attention to the professionals.

As I grew, this changed. By the middle 1970s, my law firm had “inherited” some of the Chicago Bulls season tickets on the third row across from the Bulls bench. My perspective on the game of basketball shifted completely. It would be quite a while before Michael Jordan and the gang appeared, but we got to see some of the very best, including Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Dr. J, Larry Bird and so many Hall of Famers.

But one star came a bit too early for our tickets. That was the incredible Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics. His career in the NBA stretched from 1956 through 1969. During that time, he and the Celtics won 11 NBA championships, and he was a five-time MVP of the league.

