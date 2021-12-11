With all the strife and division in our country and world today, I decided to cool the political exchanges so many columnists are embroiled in and give my readers a bit of amusement. Let’s breathe out and enjoy these pre-holidays times.
As I was watching a bit of football (well, according to my wife maybe more than a bit), I tuned into a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington — huh? They had no nickname. They would appear right now to be the only professional athletic team without one.
I know, they were the Redskins, and that is offensive to Native Americans. But look at some of the other names. We have the Atlanta Braves, the Cleveland Indians, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Golden State Warriors. Some may recall that the college teams of Florida State University are the Seminoles, with permission to use that name from the tribe. I’m not sure of the deal they cut, but there must be some room in there for other name allowances.
As I thought about the dozens of names for professional teams, I had some interesting and perhaps humorous questions. Who decides on the nickname? It is interesting that when the Washington Senators moved to Minnesota, they chose not to be a city name, perhaps because the two largest in the state were side-by-side, Minneapolis and St. Paul. I would guess that they decided to share the pride becoming the Twins. Same in Tampa/St. Petersburg. The compromise was to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They even used the name of a fish for their baseball team, although common sense later had them dropping the sting from Rays. Not so with Dallas/Ft. Worth. Dallas just grabbed the Cowboy name and outed its neighboring city.
No doubt that teams often choose a nickname that reflects the work ethic of the city. Thus, the Steelers, Forty-Niners, Oilers, Packers, and even the Trailblazers. But wait, wasn’t Chicago the largest meatpacking city in the world and Green Bay took our name?
Some wanted powerful, somewhat scary nicknames, such as the Raiders, Pirates, Vikings, Chargers, Titans, and if you misspell it, Stealers. Just kidding, Pittsburg.
Then there are the animal lovers: The Lions, Panthers, Tigers, Broncos, Colts, Rams, Bengals, and, of course, the Bears. But wait. Why did the football team from Chicago get to be the Bears? The Chicago baseball team actually had first choice. They took the name Cubs in 1903 and the Bears didn’t exist until 1920. Why would the team choose Cubs?
Well, it does sound cuddlier, and that is perhaps why the Cubs went over 100 years without a World Series victory. For a while, the Cubs were the White Stockings when they left Decatur, Illinois, for Chicago. And while we are at it, what is the big deal with socks? White Sox, Red Sox, and for a while the Cincinnati Redlegs.
Some teams chose birds — powerful and aggressive birds — like Falcons, Hawks, Ravens, Eagles, Seahawks, and perhaps even Blue Jays. But why did some choose gentle and non-aggressive birds for nicknames such as the Orioles or the Cardinals? Then again, is Blackhawks another bad nickname?
Teams move to a new city on occasion, and I am sure that thought goes into the retention or rejection of the old nickname. The Braves have moved from Boston to Milwaukee, to Atlanta without a change. In Milwaukee’s case, what better for a new team name in Milwaukee than the Brewers? The Colts left Baltimore, but Indianapolis kept the nickname.
Some moves involve a major change in city reputation or notability for something. The old city name might well reflect what others feel of that city, but the new, more modest cities have kept the old nickname. I have no problem with the Las Vegas team remaining the Raiders. It’s Vegas. But when the New Orleans Jazz moved to Utah, they kept the old nickname. What does Utah have to do with jazz? Since apparently it is permissible for San Diego to be the Padres, wouldn’t it be more fitting for that team to be the Utah Mormons?
On the other hand, why would New Orleans want to become the Pelicans? Not very reflective of the city and its fame for nightlife and wonderful music. The St. Louis Blues should give their name to New Orleans. The Blues would be so fitting for NOLA if you have forfeited Jazz. St. Louis could then become the Archers in honor of the major city promenade there with a bold name.
Again, picking on New Orleans. They are the Saints. Really? I think that there are a few cities that shouldn’t use that nickname, one being New Orleans. I might throw in Las Vegas and Chicago as well as cities not necessarily known for their historical saintliness.
OK, I have picked on a lot and haven’t touched the Yankees, Patriots, Marlins, Phillies, Rockies, Nationals, and a few more. I ran out of space and will probably come up with some more as I “briefly” watch some more football and baseball.
I do have to share one observation, totally dependent upon recognizing the nickname of a team. In front of us was a Michigan license plate with a Lions frame. Had to be Detroit who sports a winless season so for this year. The plate was WN1PLZ! Didn’t work for 11 games. Then last Sunday, they gave that driver his wish.
But wasn’t the purpose of the article to come up with a name for the Washington football team since they dropped Redskins? Here it is.
They should be called the Washington Winners. Why? Because you only get to Washington, D.C., if you were a winner in your local election.
