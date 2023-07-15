U.S. flag

While the word in the title is hard to say at first, we should practice it a bit. It means the 250th anniversary of something. In this case, it can refer to our country and its age on July 4, 2026.

Many of us remember the Bicentennial we celebrated in 1976. Our country had survived 200 years of wars, depression, civil war, assassination of leaders and so many more life-altering occurrences, and yet we had survived.

Think about 1975 as we tried to happily celebrate a nation’s birthday. Here we were just two years after our involvement in the Vietnam War, the resignation of Vice-President Spiro Agnew, the resignation of President Richard Nixon, and the appointment of a president who had never been elected, Gerald Ford. This was following a decade where we saw the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, his brother, Robert, and Martin Luther King Jr.

