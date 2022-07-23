SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
1 of 2
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon departs the federal courthouse, Monday in Washington.
I have read of a lot of different jail sentences around the world. For example, some European countries not only do not have the death penalty, but do not have life sentences, even for murder. The variation among countries differs greatly, but recently I found one that is quite interesting.
Here in the United States, we try to fit the punishment to match the audacity of the crime committed. But in some cases, the penalty imposed is to keep that offender permanently away from society, such as habitual sexual offenders.
But do we ever give lengthy sentences for refusing to testify or not producing requested documents? We are seeing a test of that in the January 6 hearings. It is believed that if a person fails to show up for an ordered court appearance, or if the person refuses to submit certain information, he or she can be held in jail for contempt of court (or in Steve Bannon’s case, contempt of Congress) until that requested act is correctly complied with.
I recently read of a case where such detention of a defendant has lasted for more than six years for failing to tell authorities one fact. As incredible as that sounds, a man named Tommy Thompson has been jailed by the Federal Court in Michigan since Dec. 15, 2015. The story was too good, and I had to pursue this strange case.
It seems that Thompson, now 70-years-old, was a remarkable deep-sea explorer. Over the years, he had put together a venture, with the financial backing of investors, to find one more object. That was the SS Central America, called The Ship of Gold, a ship that had sunk in 1857. The ship was laden with California gold rush booty when it sank off the Carolina coast with 425 people aboard, all of whom perished. The wreckage was 7,000 feet below the sea level.
In 1988, backed by millions of dollars by investors, Thompson found that ship and recovered hundreds of gold bars and thousands of gold coins along with other relics. Although the ship had been lost for almost 150 years, insurance companies sued Thompson claiming that they had insured the ship but offered absolutely no proof. They lost.
However, at the same time, certain investors sued him as they had never seen any return on their investment. This, in spite of the fact that Thompson sold 532 gold bars and thousands of coins to a California Marketing Group for around $50 million in 2000. Thompson claimed that the money all went to expenses, bank loans and legal fees. A jury eventually awarded the investors $22 million, which has never been paid.
Thompson went into seclusion in Florida and by 2012 had totally disappeared. He was considered a fugitive after an Ohio judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Thompson eluded authorities for more than two years before being captured in 2015 along with almost $500,000 in cash found in his hotel room.
Thompson soon made a plea agreement. That agreement was that he would receive a sentence of two years in prison for failing to appear in court, and that he would answer truthfully questions about the gold and location of any such treasure.
He violated that agreement almost immediately by refusing to tell where the remaining gold coins were and was jailed for contempt of court in a federal jail. He was also fined $1,000 a day until he complied. Thompson has been in that jail since 2017. Not one day is served as a part of his two-year sentence, but only for contempt.
Since then, he has said that he put 500 gold coins in a blind trust in Belize. Other times he merely says he cannot remember where the gold is. The fines are approaching $2 million.
Even though federal law limits jail time for contempt to 18 months, Thompson’s 2019 appeal was denied saying the incarceration is for violating a plea agreement and not criminal contempt. At this point he doesn’t even have an attorney. Thompson claims he has serious medical problems and that he cannot hire an attorney as he can only use the prison phone for seven minutes a day. The staycation continues.
While Thompson sounds a bit incompetent, he is an engineer and friends tell of his intelligence and his steely will. They believe that he is just trying to outwait the judge. In some jurisdictions, a person can only be held in contempt like this as long as the person or body entitled to the subject matter continues to exist.
If, for example, a person is held in contempt for failing to appear before a grand jury, once that jury is disbanded, the person is free since he can no longer purge himself from the contemptuous act. The act is no longer possible and contempt ends. Does that mean that if he outlasts this judge, he is free? Probably not, according to that federal appellate opinion.
As Thompson remains in custody, some booty of his discovery is being released to the world. Last month, hundreds of artifacts recovered from the ship between 1988 and 2004 went on display for the first time. These artifacts include letters, a pistol, signs from 1840 area saloons, and even a first edition of The Count of Monte Cristo, but no gold.
Bob Evans, a fellow member of the team that discovered the SS Central America, does not share the sympathy that others do for the wayfarer in spite of this “sentence” being potentially forever. If Thompson so chooses to remain silent, it could be longer than Mr. Madoff or Blagojevich might ever serve.
A consensus shared by Evans is that Thompson made a bed to lie down in and only he has the ability to rise from it. Maybe sometimes that steely will can work against you. But then again, he was the one who found the ship, and it is his freedom or lack thereof. And he is truly the one who “sentenced” himself.
As I write, a jury has been selected in the federal case against Steve Bannon. It would appear that we will learn of his ultimate fate sooner than that of Thompson’s.
