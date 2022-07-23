Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon departs the federal courthouse, Monday in Washington.

 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

I have read of a lot of different jail sentences around the world. For example, some European countries not only do not have the death penalty, but do not have life sentences, even for murder. The variation among countries differs greatly, but recently I found one that is quite interesting.

Here in the United States, we try to fit the punishment to match the audacity of the crime committed. But in some cases, the penalty imposed is to keep that offender permanently away from society, such as habitual sexual offenders.

But do we ever give lengthy sentences for refusing to testify or not producing requested documents? We are seeing a test of that in the January 6 hearings. It is believed that if a person fails to show up for an ordered court appearance, or if the person refuses to submit certain information, he or she can be held in jail for contempt of court (or in Steve Bannon’s case, contempt of Congress) until that requested act is correctly complied with.

