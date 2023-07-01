Being a fairly active reader, I move from author to author often finding a new one. Then over a short period of time, I read virtually everything that person has published.

That was true with Michael Connelly. I became familiar with the character Hieronymus Bosch, as this character was in the majority of the 31 novels he has published. There was also a TV series “Bosch.” I keep a list of several authors in my wallet with the names of their books I have not yet read. That was true with Connelly. I was missing “Void Moon.”

I found a single copy at our local library and checked it out with not a clue what a void moon was. I started a bit of research into this astrological phrase once I finished the book and saw how its definition played into the theme of this mystery.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you