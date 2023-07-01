Being a fairly active reader, I move from author to author often finding a new one. Then over a short period of time, I read virtually everything that person has published.
That was true with Michael Connelly. I became familiar with the character Hieronymus Bosch, as this character was in the majority of the 31 novels he has published. There was also a TV series “Bosch.” I keep a list of several authors in my wallet with the names of their books I have not yet read. That was true with Connelly. I was missing “Void Moon.”
I found a single copy at our local library and checked it out with not a clue what a void moon was. I started a bit of research into this astrological phrase once I finished the book and saw how its definition played into the theme of this mystery.
In a couple of words, a void moon means that the moon is between astrological signs and is void of a course at that time. It does not have a definite direction or location during this period. The duration of this period can vary with every lunar cycle.
If you are at all familiar with your birth chart or have heard of the concept of celestial bodies hanging around a zodiac sign, you start out a bit ahead. Briefly for the rest of us, the moon transits between each zodiac sign every two and a half days.
There is a theory that when the moon transits between zodiac signs there is this void period, and things may get ugly. The moon hasn’t fully transitioned out of the previous sign to another. These times are then in limbo as one checks for his or her daily horoscope predictions and warnings. This becomes, to believers, a period of chaos lasting from a few hours to a few days depending on the moon’s speed. Erratic energies are given off and can result in rationality going wrong.
Some people describe having severe mental blocks during these times. Good opportunities are rare. Therefore these aren’t good times to carry on certain tasks or make important decisions. Some of the things you should avoid include applying for a job change, driving a vehicle that isn’t yours, filing a lawsuit, having a non-essential medical procedure, getting engaged or gambling among others.
These periods of time are quite important to those in the fields of astrology, clairvoyance and feng shui. They truly believe that to achieve greater success in all one’s endeavors, an astrological tool should be considered in timing things in your life. One can even sign up for free monthly newsletters with astrological forecasts including periods of moon voids.
This made me think of my recent past and things (other than golf shots) that just didn’t go so well. Two quickly came to mind that happened on our recent trip to the Faroe Islands and Iceland. We had two occurrences that weren’t part of the planning. The first was the ship we were on crashing into the pier in the Faroes, and the second having our flight home canceled.
One must remember that at the times of these periods of void are precise to the hour and minute. All the tables that I found had the days and hours in Eastern Daylight Time, so one could look at these two events and see if some lunar occurrence could have been involved. But one would have to covert to the actual time of the occurrence.
Let’s take the ship crashing into the pier in the Faroes. The best estimate I have to date and time is around noon on May 30 as we pulled into the port of Tvoroyri. According to the time sheets I found for that date we were clear of a void in the Faroes at 3 a.m. the night before. So we got a pass on that accident.
But the next problem that arose for us came when our flight back to the U.S. was canceled the early the morning of June 7. But wait, the reason that the flight was canceled was that one of the pilots that would fly our plane from Minneapolis to Iceland and then back now with us, had a vehicle accident on his way to his airport in Minneapolis on June 6.
That would have been on Central Daylight time and some hours before we were to take that plane back. So if one looks at June 7 and makes the adjustment from Eastern Time, the void period lasted from 11:40 p.m. to 5:14 a.m. for him, quite possibly during his commute.
This void period makes for a slightly dizzying time span that is not necessarily productive, but perhaps is a good time to lean on your imagination, make time for solitude and reflect on your life.
There you have it. As the great detective, Harry Bosch, has said in his Connelly books, “Don’t choose facts to make your theory work.”
The harbor pilot who came aboard our ship and hit the dock gets no relief by a void moon time. But by making some presumptions on the pilot in Minnesota, one could use a void moon phase for him in Minneapolis as starting the chain that led to our flight cancellation.
Now I know more than I ever needed to know about a void moon. I occasionally read my horoscope, but often it is a warning for a day that is already planned out. Don’t mess with a Leo and watch out for a collision with Cancer, or similar language. Really?
So I am way over my pay grade in astrology and a void moon, but it’s still great fun to read Michael Connelly.