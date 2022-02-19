As a young man, I saw lots of different ways to earn a living. My dad was a photographer, while my mom was an editor of a magazine. There were farmers all around us. Many people worked in Kankakee in multiple industries. Also, I had a chance to see what jobs were the ones I detested the most. But my young eyes often confused the job with the pay. For example, I thought a garbage man must earn a fortune to do that filthy job, and a doctor had such a neat one, he probably didn’t earn much.
As I learned more, I saw some jobs that made the absolute bottom of my list. The worst was when our ag class in high school went to a slaughterhouse and I watched a man cut the hide off a steer that was hanging over his head, covering himself with blood.
When I was a sophomore in college, I got a summer job in the local steel mill. After a few days, I got tested. I was assigned to a skid with ingots on it. With a hand hook, I grabbed the steel loop at the end and rolled the ingot down the skid and into a moving conveyor belt. The ingots weighed about 180 pounds. I had a 10-minute break in the morning and one in the afternoon. I made it through the day and was approached by the big boss, Earl, who actually congratulated me on making it the full day. It was sort of a test the men arranged for newcomers.
Earl also related a story of a man who begged him for a chance to work at the mill saying that he just had to feed his wife and children. He got the job, and they put him on the notorious skid. After about three hours, he threw the hook into the air, walked off the job, and was heard saying, “My wife and kids don’t have to eat this bad!”
But jobs can be horrendous for many reasons. I was reading of one such job that has to be one of the toughest, and there is no physical labor involved. That is the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now headed by Dr. Rochelle Walensky. As director, her job is to protect the nation, and in many ways the world, from threats like our present virus. It is her job to inform and make suggestions on how to deal with such a crisis. It is her job to weigh the risks versus the damages caused by the decisions, be it shutting down businesses, the closing of schools, or forcing the American people to do things they don’t want to do.
Appointed by President Biden, Walensky had never held a government position and had only visited the CDC as a guest speaker. She had grown up in the Washington, D.C., suburbs and went to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in internal medicine. After graduating, she and her husband moved to Boston where she would eventually become the first female chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital. She became indispensable in advising Harvard University health systems about COVID-19 and setting testing and mitigation standards. She later became the mayor of Boston’s consultant on how to best protect the city, and that is where she caught Mr. Biden’s attention. After Trump’s 2020 failure to support and bolster scientific advice of the CDC, there was a need for a knowledgeable leader to head up the Division. She answered the call and became the head of the CDC in January 2021.
What a thankless position. First, there was a virus that is killing people and we know so little about it, be it its spread, its seriousness, and where it would go from here. Then came the deadly variant called delta. The scientists were trying to stay even with the game let alone get ahead. Do you mask? Do you have a vaccine? Do you control the public from gathering in groups? How do you keep the hospitals from overcrowding?
All of this with the media in your face every day. Certainly, the prior administration’s panel had an image problem that carried over to the new team. Dr. Walensky was receiving conflicting opinions every minute from masking to booster shots, from closing schools to the ability to test for the virus. No one knew for sure what was best. She was getting input from over 13,000 scientists, epidemiologists, and public health experts from all over the world.
Dr. Walensky tried her best to show solidarity with a staff that has been bewildered and belittled since her reign began. There is a story that she turned off her phone for 45 minutes as she prepared a Thanksgiving dinner for her husband and three sons. When she turned it back on, there was a pile of messages warning that SARS-CoV-2 had morphed into a new variant in South Africa. It would become known as the omicron variant. She knew it was only a matter of time before this new strain would appear in the United States, but how serious and how easily transmitted to others would it be? Happy Thanksgiving, Doc.
Dr. Wolensky has been vilified and commended. She has struggled to meet the ever-changing virus with reasonable expectations and guidelines. Some have worked. Some have been challenged and destroyed by political differences. She has been quoted as saying that “as a physician or a scientist, no one is questioning your motive, that you want to save someone’s life. What’s new in a job like this, which in the end is a political appointment, is that now all of a sudden … that person’s motives are now questioned.”
Her vaccination policies, her social distance limits, her wanting the use of masks, and her suggestions for isolation from one another when it all leads to economic loss to the American economy, were all in her worries. Her beliefs were formed from all that became available to her. No doubt, some were more damaging to people’s lives than other. She is a wife, a mother, a doctor, and a scientist. She cares. She has often had to make decisions that were contrary to the present societal norms, but she did it from time to time with the best information available to her.
One tough job and few offers of thanks. At least she didn’t walk off the job saying “my husband and kids don’t have to stay alive this bad.”
