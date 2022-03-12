Watching television right now requires a strong stomach. The first ulcer is the entire Ukrainian situation. The second is watching the behavior of American people in their day-to-day lives. At no time since the Vietnam War has there been more division among our citizens. And why is that?
I watched President Joe Biden give his State of the Union address to Congress last week. I knew much of it would deal with the Ukrainian crisis and what we should do as a country and as a member of NATO. While the constant standing ovations always get a bit old, both sides of the aisle seemed to join in on the parts of the address as they dealt with Ukraine. Perhaps a direct threat to our national security can bring us together.
However, at one point two Congresswomen stood and yelled at the president with a heated message about 13 servicemen who died during the exit from Afghanistan. How did this apply to anything that was on the floor that night? I remember the exit from Vietnam in 1973. It was chaotic beyond belief with helicopters flying off the US Embassy as the country fell. Leaving a war zone has never been easy.
We lost many troops in Afghanistan. Had we stayed longer, we would have lost more troops, maybe hundreds. Sure, U.S. intelligence never believed that the Afghan Army would fold in a matter of hours. We had trained them, armed them, and had every reason to believe that they would defend their country. So intel was wrong, but Biden takes the blame for wanting to do what former presidents didn’t get done — get the hell out.
But the acts of these two elected Congressmen, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, showed the true nature of our out-of-control country. Why can’t we behave like the Ukrainians are doing? Banding together, fighting together, and risking to die together for their country. That is how we have pictured the American people since Washington took on Great Britain. Stand together and the country will survive — and thrive.
But here we are with no real war in our country, so we fight over issues that are so insignificant when viewed on a scale from one to 10. We fight over wearing a mask to the point of lawsuits, protests, and even a strangling of our transportation system by some redneck truckers who are on their way to our Capitol. Is that an issue of national importance?
We fight over immigrants in our country or coming into our country. We should build a wall? We can’t even keep the illicit drugs out let alone people. Yes, we need to monitor who comes in, get them registered, work visas, and have them pay taxes on their earnings like the rest of us.
We need to get some kind of handle on addictive drugs, both legal and illegal. We are killing our younger citizens with drugs we had never heard of a few years ago. We need better control of prescription drugs as well. The outbreak of opiate deaths has finally gotten the attention of our politicians.
We need to deal with the runaway shootings across our country. We need to get control of guns without violating our Bill of Rights. We also need to deal with our international adversaries, be it China, Russia or North Korea. Read Ken Follett’s latest book, “Never,” and see if it doesn’t terrify you about a very easy escalation of war in our modern world.
I cannot decide what approach we should use with Russia on their aggression. Assist in a no-fly zone over Ukraine? Put troops on the ground? Or do we just let the small nation fight with all they have against a country with a 40-mile-long line of military equipment coming into that country? I do believe that if Putin is mentally deranged, we have to be careful not to trigger a nuclear exchange. We would win, sort of. We would have more left of our country than Russia would, but that is not an answer. So maybe my more aggressive thoughts have been cooled a bit by the government’s present approach.
But what really hurts is seeing that it takes a war to unite a country. It did for us after Pearl Harbor, but what an expensive way to bring a country and its people back to a normal caring nation. Can’t we agree that smart minds often disagree but they don’t have to bend to shouting at a president with inappropriate messages when he is facing a world dilemma and needs as much input and intelligence as any party can provide? We need a Reagan to convince his Soviet or Russian counterpart, like Nikita Khrushchev, to “tear down that wall.”
Go home, Reps. Taylor Greene and Boebert. You are absolutely no help in making us a better country. Let Americans gain from the awful pictures of Ukrainians banding together and help put our own country back together. The first step may be as simple as civility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.