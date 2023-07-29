john broderick

Broderick

Over 20 years ago, I was honored to be asked to join a national organization known as the American College of Trial Lawyers. I was sworn in in 1991 and have been in awe of its members ever since.

The College has a quarterly journal which I read rather carefully as it often contains some amazing stories of trial lawyers and their lives both professionally and as citizens of their countries. It is limited to American and Canadian attorneys.

In this summer’s edition, I read of one of its members who was admitted to the College around the same time as I was. His name is John Broderick. He served on the New Hampshire Supreme Court since 1989 and became its Chief Justice in 2002. After serving in that capacity for another six years, he retired, and became the dean of the University of New Hampshire School of Law. But this was not the story that he shared.

