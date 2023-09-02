Editor’s note: This is part one of two parts.

I came across a rather different book published in 2020 by a very learned man, Jared Knott. Obviously a history buff, his “Tiny Blunders Big Disasters” tells of 39 small mistakes that changed the world. The stories he relates are mostly unknown to the majority of us. Here are some of the examples.

Let’s start with the Revolutionary War. The year was 1776. America seemed to be losing the war. While the British had lost at Lexington and Concord, they had regrouped and attacked New York with some crushing victories. Desertion was rampant among the troops.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you