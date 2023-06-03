...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since the 1980s.
Some people call them fads, but in the movie and music industry, words like that do not exist. The old methods are remembered more for their glory years than as antiquated relics. In the music industry Frank Sinatra singing “Chicago” will not be lost in time, but playing it on a 78 rpm non-vinyl record may be gone for good.
Classic songs and movies last much longer than the methods by which they are played. Take the music industry. In 1890, Emile Berliner came out with the first real recording that could be replayed again and again. It was a 78 rpm shellac disc, music’s first real recording that could be purchased along with a device on which to play it.
Over the years, that method was replaced in 1948 by an all vinyl record being played at a different speed, 33 rpm. This new record was introduced by Columbia Records, and it required a new type of player. But within a year, RCA Victor came out with a new devise of its own. The 45 rpm, a seven-inch record. Again, a new player was required. Along with this was the 1950s introduction of stereo sound, replacing the old monaural.
Then there was the cassette recorder of the 1960s, then the 8-track tapes, followed by the CD in the 90s. Always a new playing devise was required. These devises lasted the better part of 30 years before they too started to fade away. RCA did have a player that could play both 45 and 33 rpm records at one point. But unlike the 78s and the 45s, in the mid-2016s, the 33 records made an astounding comeback, and old classics sold for more than they had originally cost. Now to have an original 1950s vinyl Bing Crosby on a 33 was a prized possession.
And here we are today in the music industry. Radio still exists but has been replaced in part by SiriusXM. With the purchase of this service, music can come to your car radio or even your phone with hundreds of stations and choices of music. Add to that, Pandora and streaming music which are totally under your control even as you move around. Thus the new music is played in so many different forms. Can one imagine what the next generation of music might be played on?
And then there is the field of visual entertainment, be it a movie, a TV show or something played on your computer. We are living in a generation of wonderment. Our phones have become a TV. Cars drive themselves. And our watch may alert 911 if we fall down.
Could anyone over the age of 30 have imagined the technological world that we are now immersed in? TV came to America mostly in the late 1940s. It would remain the mainstay of viewing pleasure outside of the movie theater. But television was “watch it or lose it.” You had to be home at 7 p.m. on Sunday night to watch Lassie. Now one can put it on pause or record it for later. Then came streaming where you could bring that show to your TV at any time on Netflix or a similar service.
But think of all that went on before this wonderful adaption. In the 1960s we got the videocassette recorder. The home video boom was an absolute transformation, while somewhat brief.
The first VCR was to arrive in 1976 when Sony’s Betamax debuted. Surprisingly, the first use was in California and was quite limited to duplicating and trading pornography. Betamax even advertised that through it, one could buy “adult movies.” In 1978 the video cassette recorder (VCR) came out more widely and was used to record TV shows.
Or if you had a video camera, your own recording. Personally, I couldn’t get cable in the country, so I bought a subscription at my office and recorded movies and TV shows that I couldn’t get with my antenna-based home. By then, VCRs were hailed as the most revolutionary entertainment development since TV itself.
Early on, a VCR tape was limited to one hour of recording but soon expanded so that full-length movies could be recorded. Then, for the first time, Fox released 50 films on tape including “MASH,” “Patton” and “The French Connection.” Prices of VCR machines went from $1,400 in 1978 to $400 by 1981, but the tapes themselves were horribly expensive. Thus a rental was the affordable option. By 1980, VCR rentals were being added to camera and computer shops. By 1990, half the homes in America had a VCR player.
Some people were directly opposed to this newest of inventions. Would movie theaters close? Would purchasers of ads on regular TV figure that the watchers were fast forwarding through their expensive commercials? But places like Blockbuster rode the shift from VCR tapes to DVDs and later Blu-ray presentations quite successfully. Large cities had dozens of video rental stores by the mid-1980s, and soon even the small cities had a VHS tape or DVD rental business.
But then the next generation killed this stalwart with an even more efficient replacement like Netflix, and the decline started. Blockbuster declared bankruptcy in 2010 and even major cities were lucky to have a few rental shops with DVDs. The VCR had killed Betamax, and streaming killed the video tape and DVD market for good. New releases by the movie industry changed from films being made for theaters and DVDs to streaming and television releases.
The times have changed and one must change with those times. But I have a VCR and a DVD player tucked away as I have dozens of DVDs and tapes of my children and their accomplishments as they grew up, be it sports, ballet, acting or just playing in the backyard.
I still have some music on CDs and can play them in my car from time to time, but why with Pandora and Sirius would I bother? Ah, the meteoric rise and fall in the entertainment business over the past 50 years. It does amaze.
