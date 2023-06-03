Vinyl records iStock

Vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since the 1980s.

 RG-vc / iStock

Some people call them fads, but in the movie and music industry, words like that do not exist. The old methods are remembered more for their glory years than as antiquated relics. In the music industry Frank Sinatra singing “Chicago” will not be lost in time, but playing it on a 78 rpm non-vinyl record may be gone for good.

Classic songs and movies last much longer than the methods by which they are played. Take the music industry. In 1890, Emile Berliner came out with the first real recording that could be replayed again and again. It was a 78 rpm shellac disc, music’s first real recording that could be purchased along with a device on which to play it.

Over the years, that method was replaced in 1948 by an all vinyl record being played at a different speed, 33 rpm. This new record was introduced by Columbia Records, and it required a new type of player. But within a year, RCA Victor came out with a new devise of its own. The 45 rpm, a seven-inch record. Again, a new player was required. Along with this was the 1950s introduction of stereo sound, replacing the old monaural.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you