APTOPIX Newtown Shooting-Infowars

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse on Aug. 3 in Austin, Texas.

 Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Many of us read of the Texas trial of Alex Jones over the past two weeks. The lawsuit was a civil action filed by the parents of a child victim at Sandy Hook in 2012. The basis of the law suit was the damage to the mental and physical health of the parents when Alex Jones claimed over and over that the massacre of children at the Sandy Hook school was an outright hoax on the American people.

Who is this jerk anyway? And how could he injure people hundreds of miles away from Austin, Texas, where he lived? Further, does freedom of speech come into play under the First Amendment for such behavior?

Let’s start with who this man is. Alex Jones started as a commentator on public television in the early 1990s. As a devoted conservative, he felt that it was his duty to challenge the government of America. His rather unusual opinions were widespread for years on TV, until the stations he broadcast on left him as his outlandish claims were driving away their sponsors.

