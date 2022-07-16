What is the secret of extraordinary performance? What made Michael Jordan the best-ever basketball player? What made Albert Einstein such a famous and intelligent scientist? What made Billie Jean King an untouchable tennis player? Well, most times people merely say that this person was just born with that talent and ability.
While being born with some exceptional ability is a tremendous asset and a leap ahead of many, according to a recent book I read, this is not the reason some excel to an unbelievable level of achievement. It is something else. In that book, Peak, subtitled Secrets from the New Science of Expertise, by Anders Ericsson and Robert Pool, it is something else that brings this talent to the peak.
The examples in the book give reasons for a tremendous or increased talent being reached. It studies everything from having perfect pitch in music, to being able to have an extraordinary memory, to qualifying as a London taxi driver. Diverse? Yes, but connected.
In 1763, young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart embarked on a piano tour of Europe. He was only 7 years old. It was noted that he could tell what note was played correctly whether A-sharp or E-flat be it from a piano or the toll of a bell. Most adults could not match this uncanny ability.
Today we know so many more who had this perfect pitch ability, one being Frank Sinatra. This was not true in other excellent musicians. Miles Davis didn’t have it nor did Igor Stravinsky. We now know after 250 years that virtually all who had this ability were training in music at an early age, usually well before 5. It was more than genetics; it required practice and training.
Perfect pitch is more common in people who speak a tonal language such as Mandarin or Vietnamese, where the meaning of a word is dependent on its pitch. So it wasn’t just an inherent skill, but one that was honed by training and experience. In other words, it was practiced over and over.
A second example of an unusual refined skill was studied at Carnegie Mellon University. Researchers were trying to understand the use short-term memory. Students were selected to recall series of numbers. A series of random digits were read to the subject, one each second. Then the student would recite that string. The goal was to see what the capacity of this instant recall could achieve, and if this base amount could be improved with hours of practice.
At first, most students could only correctly recite strings of six digits. But with four hours of practice, many could recite seven, the common telephone number. One student could reach nine but never 10 digits. It was believed that short-term memory had a strict limit to the number of items that a person could remember. For most it is six and some seven.
A student, named Steve, was a typical undergrad Carnegie undergraduate. A psychology major, he was interested in early childhood development. Steve agreed to an intense study program one summer. At first, he was dead-on average with this memory test. But as the weeks went by, the number jumped from seven digits to nine. Ten alluded him.
But as he practiced, the number increased and steadily improved. He worked more than 200 training sessions and by the end, Steve could correctly recite up to 82 digits just spoken to him. Purposeful practice.
The most interesting example in the book, to me, however, is becoming a London taxi driver. The city of London totally baffles a vehicle driver. GPS devices are almost useless in that there are no thoroughfares that cross the city that can be used to navigate. The roads are curved, squiggled and angled.
There are 25,000 streets in the greater London area, described as a six-mile radius of Charing Cross. Roads cross the Thames River no less than a dozen times. To become licensed, the applicant must know streets, parks, hotels, sports arenas, landmarks, theaters, courts, even prisons, and the quickest ways to get there.
To become licensed, the applicant must be able to reach all these locations with address numbering systems that do not always follow logically. They must do these drives in the most efficient time. It takes those who do pass the licensing test over a year of practicing and barely half of those who attempt the test do eventually pass.
Even those who are licensed, known as “Knowledge boys” and, occasionally “Knowledge girls,” continue to make notes of what is where and how best to get there. A guidebook that has been prepared for applicants has 320 runs for candidates to study.
How does that fit in to this book? Well, doctors have studied non-candidates, unsuccessful candidates, and successful ones before they even started with tests, using magnetic resonance imaging. It is clearly shown with these tests that the hippocampus of the successful driver is larger after his or her experience than it was before and was larger than those who never tried or tried and failed. This clearly showed brain development physically along with the mental changes.
Thus purposeful practice can train the brain to increase in mental abilities. This increase can also relate to the muscles necessary to hit that three-pointer in basketball or make that golf swing better. Mere practice of the same routine, however, will not substantially improve a score or an athletic prowess. The key word is purposeful, be it mental or physical.
That means making changes in the practice as needed, be it from one’s self or others who can help train you to remember the digits, to recall the digits of pi to incredible lengths, to short-term memory of telephone numbers, or to score the number of three pointers that Steph Curry did in the recent NBA championship.
This practice appears to be an asset in both short- and long-term memory, and carries forward to numerous skills. But the key again is PURPOSEFUL.
