Just before Christmas, 2009 I wrote my first column for the Daily Journal. Since then there have been 653 more. I doubt if anyone could recall the subject matter of that first column, but I would like to reiterate some of it and give my readers an update on the subject matter, a young woman I came to know.
In 1972, I was appointed the very first public defender that Iroquois County ever had. As such, I had cases ranging from murder to juvenile problems. In 1979, while in court, I was assigned the case of a 14-year-old girl who was being removed from an abusive home. She had no alternate living place until we could find her a foster family. I always called her Annie.
We eventually found Annie an appropriate home, yet she continued to call me or drop by my office with questions. Sometimes she made up reasons to come in, and I understood that she wanted answers to questions about life with no real family to guide her. We talked and even went to lunch at times. We talked about life, success, honesty, integrity and the importance of education. Only later did I learn that there were virtually no persons in her life when the school year ended except for our lunches.
Over the next couple of years, she made excellent grades and wanted me to help her apply to college and find scholarships since she had literally no money, save a couple of part-time jobs in Watseka. We were successful --admission to Olivet Nazarene University with a full scholarship, even room and board.
She loved language and the arts. Her writing became quite good, even landing her a summer job with the Daily Journal. She also took courses in art appreciation and came to adore longtime Olivet art professor, Dr. Harvey Collins. On one occasion, she asked me if I would join her class on a field trip to the Chicago Museum of Art. I said, “Yes,” and was able to meet and become friends with Collins.
Then a fellow student appeared in her life. I attended her graduation where she shared with me that she was to become engaged and would I walk her down the aisle at her wedding? I said I would be flattered and did that later that summer.
As always, new couples drift away from the local area. Her new husband joined the U.S. Army as an enlisted infantry man, became a nurse and an officer after serving seven years. The moves became frequent, but she was able to write for various newspapers along the military way, including the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun. But mostly she became an Army spouse, moving where they sent him and putting any thoughts of a career on hold. She finally did obtain her Master’s Degree in 2021 as education always stayed important. Along the way had come four children.
But education didn’t stop with her. Of her three boys, two now have their undergraduate degrees and one is still in college. Her daughter, however took a different direction from the boys and their computer interests. She wanted to become a doctor, but there would never be enough money to afford medical school.
So she followed her father’s footsteps, joined the Army, and is now a 1st Lt. in medical school at the Army’s expense. She will finish medical school as a Captain, and will then commence multiple internships and fellowships, including Walter Reed Hospital, in her training to become a neurosurgeon. Clearly the drive for education passed through to the next generation.
In these times of so much turmoil and grief, it is with such pleasure I share how this young girl, with no familial help, has achieved success as a writer, a devoted wife, and as the mother of these children. It has been 43 years since that first meeting in the court room of the Iroquois Court House. But those years have brought joy and pleasure each time we exchange a letter or email.
As Paul Harvey used to say, here is the rest of the story, and the title of the article. I went to Annie’s graduation from Olivet, and there was a huge graduation present, but not for her. Annie had learned that I loved the art of a French impressionist, Gustav Caillebotte, who had a major piece of his art on display as one entered the Art Museum in Chicago. It is entitled Paris Street, Rainy Day.
After the ceremony, Annie asked if we could stop by her dorm. She left the car and came back carrying this massive package with a note for me. The card was a thank-you for my help not only in getting her into Olivet, but for making education so important to her. I opened the package and there was a perfectly painted replica of Rainy Day, painted by none other than Dr. Collins. It hangs today in my home, and as I go by it, I think of this determined woman.
For those who might remember, that first article was how one Christmas Eve while her husband was stationed in the Army, they came across a homeless man outside the gate to the base. He looked so forlorn. She had her husband stop and gave the man a $100 that was to be for her Christmas present that year.
This man, a veteran himself, later sought her out and left a package and letter thanking her for the gift and what it had allowed him to do that Christmas. He then wrote that he had a gift for her. With the note was a poorly wrapped little box. But inside that little box was the Purple Heart that he had been awarded for his service in Vietnam. It may have been that one something of value that he still had.
Give forward. Give back. They all count.
