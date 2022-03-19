As the Journal pointed out this past week, the polar explorer, Endurance, lost in 1915, was discovered by a diving crew off the coast of Antarctica. This amazing feat of diving 10,000 feet in freezing polar waters is quite incredible. I remember when diving to 500 feet was risking your life. But, the history of that boat is an amazing story itself.
For some reason, around 1999, I came across a book entitled “Endurance” with a cover showing a ship frozen in ice. Once I started to read it, I couldn’t put it down. The book, written by F.A. Worsley, was first published in 1931 and had been republished in 1999. Based on what I read, a lot of attention on the feat of the discovery of this ship 106 years after its sinking, pales next to the real heart of history. Thus, as Paul Harvey was prone to say, “Here is the rest of the story.”
A driven explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton, assembled a crew of 28 to try to reach the South Pole and explore the other side of Antarctica. Using a steel ship, named the Endurance, and under the command of Worsley as its captain, they set sail in August 1914 from Plymouth, England. They later assembled in South Georgia, an island off the coast of Chile, and set sail for the new continent in early November. Remembering that this would be summer on that side of the equator, the hope was to sail through the chunks of ice, not totally frozen seas, and reach land for their trek to the pole. This did not happen.
The voyage virtually halted before even reaching the Ross Sea. They were surrounded by freezing ice and their ship stalled. Try as they could, they made less than 30 miles a day. They pressed on. A blizzard in July added to their problems, but they got within 200 miles of their destination. Before it was over, they had been sailing for 15 months.
Unfortunately, as fall approached, they became fully stopped. The ship could not move as it was totally frozen in the ice. The steel sides, intended to break through any sheets of ice, actually worked against them. As the ice expanded, it pushed against the sides of the ship. Due to the slick sides of the steel, the force actually pushed the ship high out of the water with it tipping over on its side.
Fearing the vessel would totally sink, Worsley ordered the crew to abandon the ship. With food and essentials, along with three lifeboats, the crew began living on the ice. The Endurance sank Nov. 21, 1915. While the crew moved a couple of times for safety, they were living on the ice after November! There was no way to rescue them.
Some may have read that there were only 27 men in the crew, but after five days out from Plymouth, a 19-year-old man, Percy Blackborrow, was discovered hiding in a closet. He had been turned down as a potential member of the crew during an interview. When confronted with this stowaway, Shackleton decided that someone that driven could stay a member of his crew. Little did Percy know what lay ahead. The crew was to be on the ice shelf all winter.
With some breaking of the ice shelf in April 1916, all 28 men got into the three lifeboats and began making their way to “civilization.” All had watched the Endurance sink and knew that there was no other way to safety. They sailed without any further disaster to Elephant Island, a barren, uninhabited island far off the coast of Chile. But the travel was only starting for six of the crew.
Leaving 22 crew members behind, Shackleton, Worsley, and four other members took the largest of the lifeboats, the James Caird, and set sail for the nearest humanity, some 800 miles away, to the South Georgia Islands, where they knew there was a whaling station.
Arriving 16 harrowing days later at King Haakon Bay, they realized that they were on the far side of the island, with a mountain between them and the Stromness whaling station. Shackleton and two others left three weaker men behind and climbed three days, without sleep, over the frozen mountain and found the station. The three remaining crew members were rescued the following day by a boat from the station.
Then came plans to rescue the remaining crew still on Elephant Island. The first attempt was made just three days later with a boat from the whaling station. It failed because of ice blocking the way after a few days. This followed with a fundraising benefit by the Chilean government to raise money for a second attempt. The reason that there was no British help coming in, was that by now, Britain was in the middle of World War I and its country needed all the ships that it could muster.
With a ship from Uruguay and a Chilean captain, a second try also failed in June 2016, again because of ice. In July, with more help from Chile, the schooner Emma was borrowed but met with no success.
Shackleton would not let his crew die. On Aug. 25, 1916, with a new ship, the Yelcho, and with the Chilean captain, Elephant Island was reached. All the crew had survived these hundreds of days and made it safely back to Stromness Station on Sept. 3, 1916. They had been gone from England for over 700 days.
Shackleton was not finished, however, and he made other attempts at the South Pole, all without that ultimate goal being reached. In 1921, he succeeded in having Worsley and several of the original Endurance crew join in another attempt when they did make the Ross Sea and trudged within miles of the pole but were forced to turn around. He made one more trip for further exploration of that last continent in 1922, but died on the way at South Georgia and is buried there. As most explorers, this is probably the way he would have chosen to leave this life.
Whether it is diving to these incredible depths to discover a lost ship, or Columbus sailing the Atlantic to America, or Neil Armstrong walking on the moon, or trying to reach the South Pole in the early 1900s, the bravest and most dedicated people making these efforts often see their lives change. In fact, after some of these daring adventures and the following discoveries, the entire world has changed.
