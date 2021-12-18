In the early 1970s, my law partner had bought one share in the Chicago Cubs corporation. As a result of that small bit of ownership, he was entitled to fantastic season tickets in the third row on the first base side. One day, my 10-year-old son and I were invited to join him and his son for an afternoon game against the Cincinnati Reds. Of course, the Cubs only hosted afternoon games then and had no lights.
As we sat down, we were only a few dozen feet from the Cincinnati dugout. There in the corner were three players chatting: Johnny Bench, Tom Seaver, and Pete Rose. I pointed these men out to my son and told him, “See those three men? They will all make the baseball Hall of Fame someday.”
I don’t remember who won, but I will always remember that statement and how wrong a father might be.
Within a couple of years, certain gambling bets by Rose put him in deep violation of the MLB rules, and he was never to recover.
This all goes to prove that getting into those elite Halls of Fame, be they baseball, football, basketball, hockey, or any other professional sport doesn’t always come out the way many of us have believed. Was Pete Rose one of the all-time best players? Of course. Yet his misstep cost him that trip to Cooperstown.
A few years back, I had the privilege of meeting Minnie Minoso at the White Sox ballpark. Here was an incredibly skilled baseball player who nine times had been named an All-Star. His number was retired and appears on the outfield wall at the ballpark. Yet Minoso had never been elected into the Hall of Fame, and for no particular reason. He had come from Cuba and as a Latino/African-American; the major leagues were not yet open to certain minorities. So he played in the Negro Leagues for his first couple of years. Then Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, and Minnie soon followed.
Minnie dedicated his life to the White Sox, even making a comeback try several years after his retirement. He became the face of the team and promoted the White Sox for years. Yet no nod to the Hall.
Minnie was not alone. Buck O’Neil was a player and manager in the Negro Leagues for years, mostly with the Kansas City Monarchs. He became a scout for the Chicago Cubs in the 1950s and was the first Black coach in the major leagues in 1962. He was a founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. But like Minoso, never got a call to the Hall. Systematic racism kept worthy players out of the Hall for decades. None were allowed to be on a team until Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, soon followed by Larry Doby that same year with the Cleveland Indians. Minoso followed with the White Sox in 1951.
Then a few years ago, the MLB formed the Early Baseball Committee to consider retired Major League baseball players no longer eligible for the regular election by the baseball Writer Association of America. This new committee has a sub-committee called The Golden Days Era, and was originally formed to consider players who played at least part of their career prior to 1950. The committee is composed of 16 members. Thus there was hope for these slighted players, but not just African-Americans.
Recently there were elections for 2022. The committee consisted of 16 members which included seven former MLB players: Rod Carew, Fergie Jenkins, and Ozzie Smith. Those elected for next summer induction included several Negro League players as well as some incredibly talented men who had been passed over. Minnie Minoso finally was elected into the Hall. With him will be Jim Kaat, 83, and Tony Oliva. Unfortunately, like Minnie, the other three elected are also deceased, including Dodger legend Gil Hodges, Bud Fowler, and Buck O’Neil. At least Kaat and Oliva can celebrate together since they were both played for the Minnesota Twins.
The credentials of several of these men defy their early rejection. Jim Kaat won 283 games and was a World Series winner in 1982. Oliva was an eight-time All-Star and won the American League batting title three times. Gil Hodges was an eight-time All-Star and won a World Series as a manager.
Then one can think of those who narrowly missed this time such as Billy Pierce (my favorite White Sox pitcher), and Dick Allen, each by one vote. So, if you are in the Kankakee Courthouse, stop by and say hi and congratulations to Minnie’s son, also Orestes, who has acted as a court translator there for years.
I have been a baseball fan since I was probably 7. I collected every baseball card I could. While I could never find a Stan Musial card, I had almost everyone from the 1950s. I remember watching on TV and listening to the radio as these men played. Justice is nice, but as Kaat and Oliva are deceased, may their families take that pride of final recognition. And may the committee carefully consider if the acts of Pete Rose are so bad that he should be denied a place in the Hall with his credentials.
