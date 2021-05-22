As World War II reaches anniversary dates of large numbers, many of us pay more attention to those brave men and women of 1941-1945.
I recently read an incredible book about the survivor of the USS Arizona. His death last year left only three survivors still alive. That ship was sunk during the sneak attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when there was not yet even a declaration of war between the U.S. and Japan.
My wife and I plan to visit Hawaii late this summer for the very first time for each of us. The memorial for that battleship will be No. 1 on my list of places to visit. Since Dec. 7, 2021, will be the 80th anniversary of that attack, I’m holding off on the story of the death of this third-to-last survivor until then (if my writing and newspapers survive that long). As I was finishing the book about this man, Donald Stratton, just this last week another death brought a similar ship to mind.
Years ago, I had written of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis, but would ask that you bear with me as some things have come to light since that event. Let’s backtrack a bit on that vessel.
The USS Indianapolis was a Portland-class heavy cruiser of the U.S. Navy launched in 1931, and it was the flagship for the Cmdr. Raymond Spruance. She was at first classified as a light cruiser because of her thin armor, but later was reclassified as a heavy cruiser because of the 8-inch guns.
Although the cruiser was launched into the Atlantic, she eventually was assigned to the Pacific fleet. Fate then played a part for this ship when she was out of Pearl Harbor conducting a mock bombardment at the Johnson atoll in December 1941, when the harbor was attacked.
Her contribution to the plans for winning the war in the Pacific were not slight. She was involved with the campaign in New Guinea where she survived an attack by 18 Japanese airplanes. She then headed north to support the Aleutian Islands campaign in August 1942 through 1943. She would later, after a refitting, be involved in the invasion of the Gilbert Islands, then helped in the bombardment of the Tarawa Atoll and later the Marshall Islands.
The year 1944 would find a completely new set of missions for the Indianapolis, with new islands and new objectives but with similar results, as the Japanese were pushed farther back.
Later in the year, she supported the first attacks on Japanese air bases on Iwo Jima and the Volcano Islands. The Japanese airplanes were seriously attacking all American ships, and by now, were utilizing Kamikaze suicide planes. She also assisted in the landing at Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945, by chance, my second birthday.
On March 31, while being involved with the attack on Okinawa, she was struck by a single bomb from a Japanese airplane. The bomb exploded through the keel, and she limped back to the Mare Island Navy Yard for repairs.
After those repairs, her next mission was the most highly classified of all. She departed San Francisco, carrying enriched uranium for Little Boy, the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. No one knew her mission nor her whereabouts as she made her voyage.
After delivery on July 30, she was struck by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine. Within 12 minutes, she rolled over. More than 300 of her crew of 1,195 went down with the ship. With few life boats in the water and many crew without life vests, these almost 900 men went into the water with no one knowing of the tragedy.
Three and a half days later, survivors were accidentally spotted by an American routine patrol plane, and a rescue began. The men had been attacked by sharks for the entire time in the water, with almost all the deaths attributed to this morbid cause. The survivors were dehydrated and had been without food for most of the time. Only 316 men survived the ordeal.
As I have written before, Leslie Brandt, of Clifton, was one of the survivors. He was Navy, while a substantial number of the crew were U.S. Marines. What brought all of this to my attention was that Edgar Harrell died last Saturday and a Navy survivor, James Smith, died earlier in the same week.
At the age of 96, Harrell was the last surviving Marine. As a Marine, his assignment was to guard the components of this war-ending bomb. Few survivors chose over the years to discuss this ordeal, but starting in 1960, these survivors started attending an annual reunion in Indianapolis, Ind.
On its 70th anniversary, only 14 of 32 survivors attended, and by 2017 only 7 of the 20 attended. With these last two deaths, there are only three survivors still alive. One had to wonder if the war might have gone quite differently and much longer had the Indianapolis been sunk on the way over rather than the way back.
In 2017, Paul Allen, of Microsoft fame, and a crew actually discovered the ship’s wreckage in the Philippine Sea lying at 18,000 feet. On Dec. 20, 2018, the entire crew was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal. Maybe a bit late for most of these gallant men who have passed away over the years, but it least their families could appreciate the recognition.
May we salute all of our veterans as we approach Memorial Day.
