As a friend of mine pointed out, his hairline was in recession, his waistline showed serious signs of inflation and these times were pushing him into depression. So let’s laugh a bit at the inflationary times we are all facing.

It is not true that when you call Blue Book to get an idea what your used car is worth they ask you whether there’s a full tank of gas or not. It is true, however, that based upon the price of gasoline, COVID has stopped traveling. But no, Vin Diesel has not changed his name to Van Electric.

I did hear that with inflation that CEOs are now playing miniature golf, and Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are riding on drones.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

