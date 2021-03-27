We now have a new administration. Certainly there are many items on the agenda, but one of the most misunderstood and debated is climate change. One the one hand, we have big money wanting drilling and pipelines, limited restrictions of pollution, and fewer restrictions overall. On the other, we have a world that must continue to exist for humans to survive in the future.
Al Gore tried to tell us that we and the rest of the world were killing our planet. But few listened and he was defeated by either the population of voters or the Supreme Court in his attempt to lead our country. Big money did not want him either, and they won.
Yet we continue to see examples of change that most scientists attribute to our abuse of the atmosphere and get totally ignored. Our last president pulled us out of a world climate organization, while our new president put us back in. Why can’t our nation listen?
Certainly there are worse polluters than America. China is awful. They can hardly breathe in their large cities. We can only try to impress change on other nations, but we could lead by example. At least participating in a world organization cannot hurt.
The nay-sayers claim that this is merely a cyclical event that happens from time to time. It is hard to go back too many hundreds of years for such comparisons as no one kept records then. But for current times, we have water temperatures in our oceans never before recorded. We have icebergs breaking off from the north and south poles as never before. We have the Arctic shrinking catastrophically. Glacier National Park may soon become National Melted River Park.
But when we see things that we have personally observed make major changes, we should at least take notice. We experienced an earthquake in Nebraska and read that this was a totally new phenomena for Oklahoma and Nebraska. It was clearly attributable to high pressure water drilling for oil.
However, the latest is one is of personal significance. In 2016, my wife and I attended a law convention in Monterey, Calif. When it was finished, we took a drive down the iconic Highway 1 along the edge of the Pacific Ocean to Hearst Castle some 100-plus miles to the south. There, mountains run all the way to the sea except for some sandy beaches where sea lions play and breed. But carved along that coast is that single two-lane highway. There are no cross roads joining Highway 1 for miles. You return just the way you came.
Much of the area is known as The Big Sur and has been the scene of classic movies including one with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. I listened to the soundtrack from that movie for years. Maybe we were destined to drive this road. The people who live there hardly leave. Schools are dozens of miles apart and the school buses run the highway gathering up the students. Isolation is the word.
We walked the beaches, photographed the sea lions, waded into the water for a few pictures, and breathed the ocean-fresh air. We did tour the castle, but after the view we had on the drive down, we were somewhat unimpressed with this splendor of wealth. We soon hit the road back.
This last week I read where the road was closed in January in this year. Some 150 feet of highway broke off leaving a gaping hole and no alternative way to bypass it. Travelers who reach the hole must then turn around and go back the way they came. Repairs are underway and will hopefully be completed by mid-summer. But the road’s future is in serious doubt.
The reason for the collapse and the continuing problems for the last 30 years is climate change. Now the highway struggles to make it through each year because of weather and geological changes. But the difference is the frequency of these incidents. The increased wildfires on the slopes of these Central California Mountains make for mudslides and debris flow as well as collapse of the mountain itself into the sea. The increased level of annual damage has come to be expected by the California Coastal Commission. Adaptations need to be made continuously. Part of the route south of San Francisco, plagued by rockslides, was covered by a tunnel in a project costing hundreds of millions of dollars in 2013.
The highway people expect to be able to make changes to keep the highway open for years to come, but the changing climate will fight them all the way. The bigger the storms, the more damage. California has seen an increase in fires, floods and storms each year. Some experts predict that one day these fixes and repairs won’t be enough. It is becoming a geological nightmare. Future generations may say, “It was great while it lasted.”
So who says that this is just one prime example of climate change? UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain for one. He predicts that atmospheric rivers will become more intense as the climate warms. Each year will see stronger and stronger storms. Ask New Orleans, Houston, or even the northeast this winter. It is for real. Predictions see Miami totally under water in a few dozen years. Sure, the loss of this legendary California road could soon be forgotten by future generations, but not those of us who have had the iconic experience of driving it.
