I would imagine that those of us in the older group of Americans have heard a song at times that hits our soul. Even though it might have been years and years ago since hearing it, the first five notes bring back a rush of emotions. I am not immune to those remembrances.
It was 1993, and I was going through some hard times personally. I had flown out to San Francisco on business, but I had the opportunity to drop down to Palo Alto and see my son who was attending Stanford University.
We had a good time with dinner and conversation, but as I was driving my rental car back to the airport, a song I had never heard before played on the radio. The words evoked an emotional response that I was not quite ready for. I remember thinking, “Who is this singing? I do not recognize the voice. I want that record.”
It took some searching, without Siri for help, and I finally discovered a fairly well-known singer whom I had not heard. Her name was Nanci Griffith. I found her CD entitled “Other Voices: Other Rooms.” There was the song — “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness.” The rest of the CD was almost as good. While her voice may not be the gentlest female voice, I have learned to love her guitar work and presentation that made her a hit.
Nanci was raised in Austin, Texas, and learned to play the guitar watching PBS shows. She made her first “professional” appearance in Austin at age 12. She continued her singing and playing while attending the University of Texas where she became a teacher and released her first album in 1978. She made three more albums before moving to Nashville in 1985. Her arrival coincided with the so-called “New Country” music of Lyle Lovett. She finally got her first top 40 hit in 1988.
There were many more albums in the late 1980s, but she moved to the Elektra label in 1993. It was there that she recorded her “Other Voices.” This was a collection of songs by other noted artists. This album contained the works of Townes Van Zandt, Woody Guthrie, Janis Ian, Gordon Lightfoot, Harry Belafonte, and Bob Dylan.
She was accompanied by Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Carolyn Hester, Iris Dement, and even Dylan himself. On two of the songs, Chet Atkins played the guitar, and in one of the chorus numbers, Odetta was there.
The title of her album that I fell in love with came from the title of Truman Capote’s first novel. In 1994, Griffith won her first Grammy for “Other Voices: Other Rooms.” She had several of her better-known songs covered by other artists who achieved a bit more success. Both she and Bette Midler recorded “From a Distance” with Midler getting greater commercial success.
Griffith toured with other well-known artists including The Crickets, Buddy Holly’s band, Suzy Bogguss, and Judy Collins. She also recorded with Don McLean, Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, and even Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish
Griffith suffered from severe writer’s block for a number of years after 2004, but finally released another album in 2009, an album composed of original songs written by herself or in collaboration with others. Her work through the years exemplified a style of musical storytelling with a literary flavor. Her first love and prom date from high school, John, was killed in a motorcycle accident, and in the subject of many of her songs, his passing can be recognized as a major influence.
Nancy Griffith died in Nashville on Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 68 from continuous battles with cancer. I still am amazed that it took me until 1993 to discover this incredible artist. I was drifting toward country music and probably wasn’t fully there until I heard Garth sing “The Dance,” but I made up for lost time with Nanci as I listened to her late into the night on many occasions. Especially her “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” the song I heard on the San Francisco radio station that day in 1993. Rest in peace, Nanci. You made a difference in many lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.