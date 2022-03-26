If you went to Central High back in the 1950s, you were blessed or cursed with having senior English teacher Miss Margaret Mills, who forced you to learn new words, use them correctly, and spell them precisely. I was one of those students.
It was every Friday and there were 30 words you had been given earlier in the week to learn and memorize. It is hard to recall today which words entered my working vocabulary from these 30-word lists, but I am sure many of mine came from that class. One that I do recall is the word conflagration.
The reason it is remembered is that I had no idea what it meant, being the first time we had seen it. I asked my dad what it meant, and he quickly replied, “That’s a big fire.” I was very impressed.
As a lawyer, we are often accused of being word warriors, wielding not swords but words. We must master them to ply our craft. In other words, a word having more than one meaning could be used in favor of some set of facts versus another that might not be as favorable to our case.
I have felt that most lawyers have a good working knowledge of our language and the spelling of those words. One of the words that the public misspells more than almost any other is a word that lawyers use daily — judgment. How many times have I seen that word used by “knowledgeable” persons, even in headlines, spelled as “judgement.”
I think that silence is golden because if you don’t say anything, no one thinks you are stupid. If you choose to say something, the only thing worse in polite society than using a four-letter word is using a word incorrectly. It reminds me of a former president who referred to airbases during the Revolutionary War. Really. Well, maybe he meant some other type of base, but he sure looked dumb.
Sometimes a grouping of words comes to have special meanings. One such group of words that I have watched many journalists and columnists use with all the wrong meanings is the three-word phrase Critical Race Theory.
Some apply the old nursery rhyme theory, “When I use a word, it means just what I chose it to mean — neither more nor less.” Can you make words mean whatever you want? It seems that some rather bright and some not very bright writers have used that phrase to be whatever they want it to be, applying it in whatever situation they might conjure up. But what is that phrase really trying to convey?
Well, there seem to be two current definitions, if you will. The first is that “Critical Race Theory is an intellectual movement contextualizing the effects of structural racism.” It had nothing to do with its application or use. It was not defined as anything to do with education, schools or teaching. Yet that phrase is being used over and over with a manufactured second meaning. That second meaning is as a buzzword in debate over how students should learn about race.
Don’t be embarrassed if you aren’t quite certain at this point of its true meaning. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has used the term on the air more than 120 times in the past year. But after invoking the term, Carlson conceded, “I never figured out what Critical Race Theory is to be quite honest.” But that hasn’t stopped him from thinking it is about something dark and evil. He has stated that he believes that it means that schools are teaching that some races are morally superior to others. But clearly that is not what is happening.
Now we have learned that last week the state of Mississippi signed a bill limiting how race can be discussed in classrooms. The bill’s title says it would prohibit critical race theory, but the state’s superintendent of education says that the theory isn’t being taught in schools.
While I have not chosen a side in this debate, clearly the phrase does not blame or criticize one race for oppressing another. It simply puts forward the idea that history has shoved racism into present society, and we should recognize this fact. Critical race theorists hold that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of our country. The theories are there to maintain social, economic and political inequalities. Perhaps it would be more intellectually correct to first define the phrase and then decide how to use it.
The claim that Critical Race Theory is being taught in our elementary and high schools as a stand-alone unit of curriculum is just not true. It is more of a peek at racism in America as an overall part of history. Should not our children learn of certain tragic historical events so that they are not repeated?
While this three-word phrase has caused much consternation, perhaps getting a clearer definition might ease the battle between the two sides in this debate. At least both sides spell it correctly. My thanks to Bob Bynam of the American College of Trial Lawyers for much of the defining of this abused phrase.
