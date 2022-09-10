You are tired of the Proud Boys, raids on presidential estates, forgiveness of student loans and too many taxes. Well, an international relocation is a possibility. As you think of such a move, you realize that England is the closest country to your former beliefs in government. Does that seem like a good relocation?

Well, let’s look at the country that was the model for our country so many years ago. What has England achieved that we haven’t? Having a woman as the political leader on two occasions, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Unlike 27 of our states, the death penalty has been banned forever. A Muslim was elected mayor of its largest city, London. Enacting an abortion law that is clear and does not totally ban a woman’s rights has been in place for years.

Politically, they have two houses in their government, The House of Commons and The House of Lords, not unlike our Senate and House. But the House of Lords is not elected, and they cannot enact laws at all. Great Britain has a monarchy unlike us with kings, queens, and a long list of royals. We have no royals even though some of our politicians have tried to become such in recent years.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you